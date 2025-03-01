Irish Cup holders Cliftonville enjoyed derby delight past Crusaders by 2-1 to reach the semi-finals in front of a packed Seaview that included special guests such as Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland was the host country for this year’s International Football Association Board (IFAB) annual general meeting and some of the game’s high-profile figures took in the quarter-final tie on Saturday afternoon.

Cliftonville goals from Ryan Curran and Alex Parsons secured success, with Harry Franklin reducing the deficit.

Here’s the verdict of Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton:

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger (front row, centre) was a special guest at Seaview as Cliftonville defeated Crusaders in the Clearer Water Irish Cup quarter-finals. Northern Ireland earlier hosted this year's International Football Association Board (IFAB) annual general meeting, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino also in the crowd. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)AC

IRISH CUP...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don't want to give it up....we'd like to go again, the club hadn't won it in 45 years so we're not going to give it up without a fight.

"The point was made in the dressing room before the game by the senior players used to this, reiterating that this is a big game.

"You're playing against your local rivals and that there will be a different atmosphere...and it is, it's unique and great.

"Those are the games they should want to play in and I've brought them to the club to play in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you'd written down your four semi-finalists (Cliftonville, Dungannon Swifts, Ards and Bangor) you'd not get near this (line-up) but that's the cup, it's a one-off.

"Every game is massive and you have to be ready for every game.

"We're going to go into a semi-final doing everything we can to get back to a final."

GOALS...

"I thought he was outstanding today, Ryan Curran...he led the line so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a difficult header, Jonny (Addis) has kept the ball alive but Ryan's got up, it's a great header and probably in the one place Jonny Tuffey can't get near.

"There was great direction in it and he knew what he was doing.

"Alex (Parsons)...once he gets into that inside position on his left foot he's so dangerous and, again, it's a magnificent finish.

"There's more to come from Alex...he's a wonderful footballer, a great technician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the big games that's what you need...we had it last year in Ronan (Hale) and in those moments you need one and he was the one today.

"I've seen enough of him to recognise he's going to make the keeper work (from that tight) angle) but, again, it's the only place he probably could've put it.

"And Jonny (Tuffey) is a top goalkeeper, a top bloke, I love him to death...but he couldn't get anywhere near it, a great strike."

OVERALL REACTION...

"Relieved...absolutely.

"It's the moments in the game and they went with us today.

"When you're playing against quality opposition you have to ride along that crest of a wave and see things out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We showed great character today, a different kind of bravery.

"You're reliant on your goalkeeper to make saves, you're reliant on blocks...so, to a man, today that real character and resilience shone through.

"They threw the kitchen sink at us, which you would expect, so just really, really pleased for the group of players."

CRUSADERS PRESSURE...

"Unbelievable save (by Lewis Ridd off Daniel Larmour)...at a time when they were just peppering the box and looked really, really dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We gave away so many needless free-kicks and that's just through anxiety and being over-zealous to desperately keep the ball out of the back of the net.

"So I'm not going to fault that...but if you keep giving (Ross) Clarke and (Jordan) Stewart and (Jarlath) O'Rourke opportunities to put the ball in the box with the quality they have then, ultimately, you might find yourself in trouble.

"Which happened for the goal.

"But I know we can play better with the ball, 100 per cent...we showed flashes of quality but not enough.

"But that's okay because we had to win the game, it's a one-off, winner-takes-all match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're aware of the strengths of Crusaders so you set up your team without the ball and then when it's turned over we have to come alive.

"That was my criticism....we set up a shape to win the ball back. once we win the ball back we pride ourselves on possessession of football and we didn't show enough.

"And that's a different kind of bravery...you have to show more courage, especially if you want to play in this team.

"When we did settle down and pass the ball we kind of controlled proceedings.