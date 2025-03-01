WHAT THE MANAGER SAID: Jim Magilton 'relieved' as Arsene Wenger and FIFA president watch Irish Cup holders Cliftonville march on
Northern Ireland was the host country for this year’s International Football Association Board (IFAB) annual general meeting and some of the game’s high-profile figures took in the quarter-final tie on Saturday afternoon.
Cliftonville goals from Ryan Curran and Alex Parsons secured success, with Harry Franklin reducing the deficit.
Here’s the verdict of Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton:
IRISH CUP...
"We don't want to give it up....we'd like to go again, the club hadn't won it in 45 years so we're not going to give it up without a fight.
"The point was made in the dressing room before the game by the senior players used to this, reiterating that this is a big game.
"You're playing against your local rivals and that there will be a different atmosphere...and it is, it's unique and great.
"Those are the games they should want to play in and I've brought them to the club to play in.
"If you'd written down your four semi-finalists (Cliftonville, Dungannon Swifts, Ards and Bangor) you'd not get near this (line-up) but that's the cup, it's a one-off.
"Every game is massive and you have to be ready for every game.
"We're going to go into a semi-final doing everything we can to get back to a final."
GOALS...
"I thought he was outstanding today, Ryan Curran...he led the line so well.
"It's a difficult header, Jonny (Addis) has kept the ball alive but Ryan's got up, it's a great header and probably in the one place Jonny Tuffey can't get near.
"There was great direction in it and he knew what he was doing.
"Alex (Parsons)...once he gets into that inside position on his left foot he's so dangerous and, again, it's a magnificent finish.
"There's more to come from Alex...he's a wonderful footballer, a great technician.
"In the big games that's what you need...we had it last year in Ronan (Hale) and in those moments you need one and he was the one today.
"I've seen enough of him to recognise he's going to make the keeper work (from that tight) angle) but, again, it's the only place he probably could've put it.
"And Jonny (Tuffey) is a top goalkeeper, a top bloke, I love him to death...but he couldn't get anywhere near it, a great strike."
OVERALL REACTION...
"Relieved...absolutely.
"It's the moments in the game and they went with us today.
"When you're playing against quality opposition you have to ride along that crest of a wave and see things out.
"We showed great character today, a different kind of bravery.
"You're reliant on your goalkeeper to make saves, you're reliant on blocks...so, to a man, today that real character and resilience shone through.
"They threw the kitchen sink at us, which you would expect, so just really, really pleased for the group of players."
CRUSADERS PRESSURE...
"Unbelievable save (by Lewis Ridd off Daniel Larmour)...at a time when they were just peppering the box and looked really, really dangerous.
"We gave away so many needless free-kicks and that's just through anxiety and being over-zealous to desperately keep the ball out of the back of the net.
"So I'm not going to fault that...but if you keep giving (Ross) Clarke and (Jordan) Stewart and (Jarlath) O'Rourke opportunities to put the ball in the box with the quality they have then, ultimately, you might find yourself in trouble.
"Which happened for the goal.
"But I know we can play better with the ball, 100 per cent...we showed flashes of quality but not enough.
"But that's okay because we had to win the game, it's a one-off, winner-takes-all match.
"We're aware of the strengths of Crusaders so you set up your team without the ball and then when it's turned over we have to come alive.
"That was my criticism....we set up a shape to win the ball back. once we win the ball back we pride ourselves on possessession of football and we didn't show enough.
"And that's a different kind of bravery...you have to show more courage, especially if you want to play in this team.
"When we did settle down and pass the ball we kind of controlled proceedings.
"That wasn't enough in terms of the ball...but without the ball – excellent.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.