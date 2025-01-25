Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon came out on top of a thrilling finish at Mourneview Park with a 2-1 victory over Carrick Rangers off Paul McGovern’s injury-time goal.

Rangers suffered a first-half red card off two bookable offences for Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston.

Peter Campbell broke the deadlock after the interval against the stubborn visitors.

Mark Byrne then stepped up to produce a penalty save and deny Joe Crowe a Carrick equaliser from the spot.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

However, it was 1-1 in the final moments off Danny Gibson’s decisive touch following a Cian O’Malley deep throw-in after 89 minutes.

But the final twist arrived when the introduction of Paul McGovern in response to 1-1 led to his last-gasp header – winning the game with his first touch of the ball.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"Delighted at the end...it's a big result for us, especially so late in the game.

"We thought we had dropped two points when they got the equaliser.

"Just before they scored we should've made it 2-0...we'd a chance on the edge of the box when Len O'Sullivan gets himself into a wonderful position.

"We'd a couple of headers, half-chances...so your heart drops when you do concede but the boys refused to give up.

"Great resilience from the boys, fair play to them...they dusted themselves down and got into a good area for the corner.

"Great three points."

PAUL McGOVERN... "It was a great header from Paul McGovern.

"That's why we put the striker on...Davy (McDaid) had run himself into the ground at that stage.

"Paul McGovern's fresh, he's a striker...we thought one last roll of the dice and we'll put him on.

"We didn't accept a draw...we went for the win.

"Great delivery from Peter (Campbell) from the corner...but what a header by Paul.

"Fair play, he put his disappointment aside at not starting the game.”

CARRICK’S DEEP THROW-INS...

"We'd dealt with that long ball (Cian O'Malley's throw-ins) all game, defensively we were excellent.

"It's not nice to play against that, it's horrible in fact.

"But you've got to deal with it, it's effective for them, they're really good at it.

"The direct balls cause havoc and confusion in the backline but, outside the goal, we defended really well.

"Your heart sinks when you do concede from one you don't deal with, especially so late.”

IMPACT BY SUBS...

"Sometimes people will look at the clock and be disappointed they're not getting on long enough.

"He (McGovern) puts that aside and scores the winner.

"Not just him but Rhys Marshall was excellent.

"Even last week (win v Dungannon Swifts) the substitutes came on and changed the flow of the game when we were starting to lose it a bit.

"So, that's one thing about our substitutions over the last couple of weeks...they've definitely turned the tide and games in our favour.”

MARK BYRNE PENALTY SAVE...

“Brilliant save...that's a goalkeeper coach doing his work behind the scenes and advising but obviously Mark has to carry out the save.

“Not just that but Mark has to get up for the rebound...fantastic.

“He got his chance here against Crusaders when big ‘Deanesy’ (Gareth Deane) got hurt in the warm-up and he's just gone from strength to strength.

“Over the last couple of weeks he's turned in top, top performances.

“Fair play to him, long may it continue because he works hard at his game and he's in the team on merit.”

FOUR LEAGUE WINS IN A ROW...

"It's brilliant for the boys and down to the hard work.

"There's no magic wand, it's just down to sheer hard work and that fantastic desire to keep the ball out of the net at one end and go and score goals at the other.