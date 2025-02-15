Glenavon banked another impressive win under Paddy McLaughlin’s management as first-half goals from Michael O’Connor and Jack Malone established a deserved lead over Cliftonville.

David McDaid’s second-half penalty kick increased the advantage in a commanding performance, with Stephen McGuinness’ injury-time strike unable to take the shine off the 3-1 home win.

Here’s the full verdict of Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

Glenavon celebrate Jack Malone's goal in a 3-1 victory over Cliftonville at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"A perfect afternoon...to get three points against a good Cliftonville side, three good goals and a good performance.

"The boys performed really well, played in the right areas at the right times and defended brilliantly.

"The goal takes a deflection, not much you can do about that so late in the game, we're not too worried about that.

"Both ends of the pitch we were very strong.

"Defensively we nullified a really good Cliftonville side.

"All-in-all a brilliant day for us, brilliant three points and a good performance."

ENERGY...

"That's been key to what we've done well over the last weeks - the energy levels of the players and the fitness levels and the desire levels.

"It's important that we win the ball back quickly, you don't sit in against good sides as they'll just pick you off eventually.

"They showed that in abundance today...Cliftonville are probably starting to tire after such a busy schedule and our boys are fresh enough.

"We had a lot of control in the game and when things broke down we looked secure and locked things down really quickly.

"So the boys have been excellent over the last five or six weeks and they continued that momentum today."

MIDFIELD TRIO...

"They complement each other really well.

"Sean Carlin just keeps getting better and stronger and growing, he's only new to the league.

"He needs time to settle in but he's showing signs of how good he is.

"Jack Malone has always been one of our top performers.

"And Isaac Baird...it's brilliant to see him coming back after such a bad injury.

"Putting the three of them together was brilliant for us to have that option.

"The energy, the athleticism of all three and they like to interchange.

"It's only one game and they've good players breathing down their necks.

"The set-up Cliftonville played in the Irish Cup game gave us a bit of trouble so we changed personnel for a bit of running power.

"It worked well for us...if you lose the game it didn't work but because we won then it did.

"The three boys in the middle of the park were a big part of it...the running power and ability to close the likes of Rory Hale was vital.

"I think we dominated that middle of the park."

HARRY MURPHY...

"You'd think he's been here a lot longer than he has...he's fitted in really well over the last couple of weeks and knows a lot of the players.

"He's so well-liked already and has fitted quickly into the changing room.

"That performance today....he showed his quality, how good he can be and how good he is.

"He's going to be a big part for us between now and the end of the season.

"Alongside him Niall Quinn, a steady head who looks after players and plays brilliantly himself.

"And Barney McKeown...excellent.

"They defended well as a three."

LEAGUE PROGRESS...

"You have to be cautious and never get complacent, we do have one eye looking over our shoulder but we're ambitious and want to climb.

"We want to climb up the league as far as we can...there's 12 matches to go and you never know if you keep your form and consistency what can happen.

"If we keep doing what we're doing you just never know...there's so many points to be won and lost from all sides.