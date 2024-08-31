Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s the post-match view of Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree following a 2-0 win over Loughgall:

PERFORMANCE...

"I thought it was very comprehensive to be honest, I thought we controlled the majority of the game.

"We come here - a very, very difficult place - and could've scored more.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree (left) and his captain, Dean Curry. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"All-round it was decent."

SUBS...

"All our subs made a real good impact...we brought on pace with John (McGovern) and Tom (Maguire).

"Then gave Leon (Boyd) his debut and he shows a little bit of excitement too in terms of he has a lot of pace and wants to drive past people.

DEFENCE….

"Our back four did well, that's two clean sheets in a row we've kept.

"We reshuffled a wee bit towards the end, when Bobby-Jack (McAleese) was maybe running out of steam so Dylan King came on at centre-half and give us a bit more vocally.

"Dylan organised, won his headers, defended properly and we were nice and compact at that stage.

"Scotty (Stephen Scott) gives you that wee bit of versatility where he can go into the middle of the park.

"I thought we controlled this game better than last week, when we brought too much on to us and ended up going to a back five.

"We finished the game today quite big in terms of trying to shut up shop - Cahal (McGinty), Kingy (Dylan King), Dean Curry and Adam Glenny as a back four is nice and solid, they can all go and attack it and all defend.

"We've conceded goals when we've switched off at times (but) thankfully that hasn't happened the past couple of weeks.”

PROGRESS...

"We have to look for improvement, it's very, very early days...only five matches in.

"But we've played Coleraine, Linfield, Cliftonville, Ballymena and Loughgall and conceded five goals.

"Last season we would have conceded a hell of a lot more, so we have to try and shut up shop.

"We were a wee bit disappointed last week that we didn't capitalise on the chances we created...this week John McGovern takes his goal very well.