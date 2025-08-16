WHAT THE MANAGER SAID: Ruaidhri Higgins 'somewhere in the middle' after Cliftonville stalemate
Here’s what he had to say as neither side could find the breakthrough.
HALF EMPTY OR HALF FULL
“I'm in between, I'm somewhere in the middle. I think we had large control of the game for the majority of it.
"I thought between both boxes, I know you don't win matches between both boxes, but between both boxes we were excellent and really, really good.
"You don’t often see teams come to Solitude and dominate the ball as much as we did. From that aspect, it was really good.
"The disappointing thing for me was that our final pass, our final cross, our set play delivery wasn't on the money today.
"We know that we've got special players who, as we go, will make that happen.
"In terms of our general performance, happy with a lot of it. We didn't give up loads of chances.
"As I said, it's not often you come to Solitude, or anyone comes to Solitude and has large control the way we did
TAKE FOUR POINTS FROM OPENING TWO GAMES
“Aye, we're greedy and we always want more. We planned to come here and win.
"I think we tried to get our good players on the ball in good areas of the pitch and I felt we'd done that and we wanted to come here and win the game.
"But we've played Larne, who for years now have been a top team within the league. We've come to Solitude, which is notoriously a tough venue to come to.
"We've taken four points and we've dominated large spells of both games. We know we're going to get better as well. I'm very, very confident that we're going to build a really good team here.
CLEAN SHEETS
"Aye, that's a huge positive. When you look at the two games that we've been involved in, we've given up very little in terms of chances.
"We're playing against good attacking players, by the way, in both games, so we haven't given up much at all, which is really, really pleasin
"You can't just say goalkeeper and the back four. We are aggressive in how we try and go after teams.
"It's not always going to be perfect, we know that, but we have an approach that we want to take and I think the players have adapted to that really well.