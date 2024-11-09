Carrick Rangers suffered a sucker punch at Shamrock Park as Shay McCartan scored a Portadown equaliser with the final kick of the game in the 1-1 draw.

McCartan’s own goal had rewarded Carrick for a dominant first-half display but the final say went to hosts Portadown.

It left Carrick with a draw in the latest game since Baxter’s appointment as boss during early October.

Here is the view of Carrick boss Stephen Baxter:

Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Carrick Rangers FC)

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"Carrick Rangers were by far and away the better team here today...reflected on by some of their own wonderful supporters who I know and their management when they tell you how well you've played and deserved to win.

"They haven't had a shot on target outside of their goal and we should score five and maybe six.

"There were chances for Paul Heatley to have a hat-trick in the first half, Curtis Allen had a couple of chances he should have buried.

"We should have been miles ahead...but we weren't and we didn't.

"But we created all of those chances and we passed the ball great and got into great areas on the football pitch.

"We were magnificent today...the best performance they've given since I've come.

"And I'm immensely proud of what they've given here today and how they've played."

REACTION TO PORTADOWN EQUALISER...

"They're disappointed, I'm disappointed, the staff are disappointed...but take nothing away from the performance because it was great.

"At 1-0 you've always a chance in football with a corner-kick or a set-play.

"It was charge of the Alamo from them...they'd the goalkeeper up taking free-kicks on the halfway line, firing everybody into the box and throwing the kitchen sink at it.

"We thought we'd got over the line, the clock ticking down...the very last kick of the ball is always cruel but that's football.

"I thought we had all three...one point is never great but we'll take it, they're all valuable in many regards."

CARRICK’S ATTACKING THREAT AND DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY...

"You have to structure your team, make sure you know what you're doing and how you're doing it.

"You've got players with the capabilities of Paul Heatley, Danny Gibson and Nedas Maciulaitis...people who can break lines and get into good areas of the football pitch.

"The back four today were just class...Luke McCullough is one of the best footballers I think I've seen in that defensive position in the country.

"Joe Crowe was magnificent again and when you have that balance in your team and players who can do all of those things then you've something to work on.

"The first 20 minutes were really, really super.

"We didn't get that second goal which really might have taken the game away from Portadown.”

PROGRESS SINCE TAKING OVER...

"It's always good to get a reaction but I thought I would get that from senior players because there's guys in the dressing room, seasoned professionals.

"They know the league and what it's all about...then you've the two youngsters, the two full-backs, learning all the time and a couple more on the bench who will become good players.

"They've bought into what we're trying to do and where we want to go.

"We're one point off the bottom of the league...we're showing a mark of professionalism and quality in what we're trying to do and where we trying to get.

"It's going to take time and I knew it would take three or four months to find our way out of where we are.

"And there's a long way to go but we've got to get our heads down, stay in the moment, keep focus and keep playing.

"We need to find new players in the (January) window, we need to find new players in the summer window and we need to rebuild.

"We've a very limited squad, so there's lots to do and it won't all happen in three or four weeks.

"The performance level is good, it's not complete...but it's good, we must continue to build on that and see where it takes us."

LEAGUE CHALLENGE...

"This is a very difficult league this year, a very competitive league.

"We've just got to make sure we're trying to challenge in every single game we play.

"It (Sports Direct Premiership) has changed dramatically no doubt...Coleraine with a brand-new set-up, Crusaders trying different things, Linfield and Larne doing different things.

"So there's lots going on...a brand-new Glentoran team, brand-new Dungannon team.

"I think it's exciting...it's good to see the progress that's going on around clubs, with different projects they're working on.