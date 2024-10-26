"We decided we'd go 4-4-1 the way Glenavon were trying to play and we felt we were well-protected in that shape.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers took another step forward following the recent appointment of boss Stephen Baxter as the 10-man visitors left Lurgan with a share of the spoils despite losing goalkeeper Ross Glendinning to a red card before the break.

David Cushley sent Carrick into a shock 1-0 win late on but Glenavon left it level off David McDaid’s injury-time equaliser for 1-1.

Here’s the verdict of Carrick boss Stephen Baxter:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter was full of praise for his players following a draw with 10 men away to Glenavon. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"Glenavon passed the ball pretty well in areas we were happy to let them have the ball.

"And we didn't want them to penetrate in certain areas, which we got particularly right.

"Then, of course, the game swings very hard on Ross (Glendinning) getting sent off and you have a big decision to make.

"We had to drop Joe (Crowe) into the centre-half position and bring David Cushley on...little tweaks and changes to try and make sure we stayed solid and didn't let them penetrate us.

"We knew they would come in waves and we said 'okay, let them have it, let them bring it into a certain area and we'll hit them on the counter-attack as best as we can'.

"I always felt there would be a chance that would come our way and there were a couple of moments when we did break well and had that opportunity to get into their box.

"The penalty that we got against us...Ben McCauley makes an unbelievable save, keeps us in the game, keeps us alive.

"Then we get the penalty and you think 'we might get all three'.

"So it's one of those games you think we're a hair disappointed so close to the line then in many ways you're thinking we're pretty happy with the point."

GLENAVON INJURY-TIME EQUALISER…

"Glenavon worked the ball out to the right side and they show a bit of skill to cut inside and whip a ball in.

"It goes to the far side and whipped straight back in and give Davy McDaid credit for a wonderful header going backwards and pinging it into the top corner.

"That's the mark of a really good player.

"It's a moment...but that's football and that's why we do it, a little bit of class shows.

"We'll be pleased with our day's work because we've worked incredibly hard."

TACTICAL DISCIPLINE WITH 10 MEN...

"We've worked on a lot of stuff going on over the last four or five training sessions.

"The team's really starting to adapt.

"You have to work to the strengths of the team.

"When you have to sit in a little bit you need to make sure you're well set-up.

"Set-up is very important...it's not just off the cuff, guts and determination.

"You have to make sure you're very well-drilled in how you approach it.

"That has impressed me with the quality of the players at Carrick Rangers.

"Boys have played at the top level, they know the game and that experience has been invaluable.

"When down to 10 you've got to make sure you're protected, you can go into a 4-4-1 shape or a 3-4-2.

"We decided we'd go 4-4-1 the way Glenavon were trying to play and we felt we were well-protected in that shape.

"Subsequently that worked exceptionally well and, again, you pick your moments around the players you have.

"You're hoping you've got it right and I felt we got it very right...don't panic, we'll get a moment, we got a goal.”

TEAM DEVELOPMENT SINCE TAKING OVER...

"What I'm pleased with is our boys have shown a lot of qualities that impressed me around their knowledge in how to deal with all of this sort of stuff.

"These players I've seen from afar (as Crusaders manager) and I'm starting to get to know their personalities a little bit and how they play.

"You have to continue to learn, it will take three or four months.

"The people at Carrick have been super, the supporters have been super and the players brilliant in how they responded.

"When you're asked to do something and you feel you can offer something to the scenario then I'm here to help and here to be part of it.