"It’s easy for negative comments to come down off the terraces on to the pitch and the players.

Glenavon picked up a point at home to Loughgall in the Sports Direct Premiership after battling back twice for 2-2.

Here’s the post-match verdict of Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell:

PERFORMANCE...

"Pleased with how we got back in the game after going behind twice...and obviously disappointed not to maybe get out in front in terms of the chances created in the first half and a couple early in the second half.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell (left) and his assistant, Simon Kelly, at Mourneview Park in the Sports Direct Premiership game against Loughgall. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"Enough to win more than one game of football...but just the rub of the green we’re not getting at the moment to capitalise on those moments.

"And when you don’t any team will then hurt you.

"We concede an extremely scruffy first goal and then, all of a sudden, we’re chasing the game.

"The last half hour it’s gone into a game of basketball with two teams breaking on top of each other.

"In the end a point is probably a fair enough reflection given the goals both teams gave up.”

FIGHTBACK…

"I think that (coming back twice) sums up the group at the minute.

"We’ve had 10 players out injured, some took to the field today but Rhys (Marshall), Jack (Malone) and ‘Quinny’ (Niall Quinn) have all had to come off again.

"Hopefully it’s not setting them back further but they’ve dug us out of a bit of a hole today.

“Keith Ward didn’t start the game, I’m listening to people shouting down to get him on – he’s injured.

"He comes on for the last 10 just to try and get his foot on it, make a few passes and try to get a bit of momentum going into the final third.

"We’re hoping now heading into the next week we can try and get a few more bodies back on the pitch.

"Any team losing the number of players we have over the last fortnight would be impacted and we’re no different.

"The battling display, the real never-say-die attitude to go and get something from the game has to be praised."

He added: "In this moment we do need a little bit of experience.

"We have put young lads in but putting too many of them in in one game is quite difficult, it could be a tough experience for them at this level.

"Linking in with the medical team you weigh up the risk factor and we felt we could take a little gamble.

"Hopefully with the lads coming off it’s more just niggles rather than making the injury worse.”

REACTION…

"We’ve had a tough start to the season...we’ve had it tough in the changing room, a lot of bodies down.

"I think I’m most pleased with that battling for one another and finding a way to get something out of the game.

"I know fans are frustrated.

"When we scored you’re hoping they give you a little bit of energy.

"It’s easy for negative comments to come down off the terraces on to the pitch and the players.

"When you get that second goal you just cup the ears and get the fans to make that bit of noise and try and drive you over the line to maybe a winner.

"You’re just trying to get them involved with the game, you have to understand they’ve got a big part to play as well.

"It (manager’s reaction at 2-2 turning to the crowd) was more just to gee them up and try to push us over the line because it became like a game of basketball.