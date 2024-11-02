Glenavon left Loughgall with a 3-0 defeat – here’s the verdict from Lurgan Blues boss Stephen McDonnell:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"It's just a really, really frustrating day at the office.

"We've been punished for individual errors...something we haven't really had too many of this season, we've been very, very good defensively.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell (right) with coach Mark Rimmington at Lakeview Park in defeat by Loughgall. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"Today for one reason or another there were just a few players off-colour.

"We've been punished...we largely dominated with opportunities.

"We should take the lead before they take the lead.

"In the second half we were fairly dominant and created lots of good moments.

"But that final instinctive finish we just lacked."

CHASING THE GAME...

"That's the importance of getting in front when you're on top because we had to come out then and go for it even more.

"I felt we were quite good in the second half, created lots of big moments and we just lacked that killer instinct.

"That's something we have to try and rectify.

"I think we created enough, I'm more than happy with the amount of chances we created today.

"It's just putting the ball in the back of the net.

"That was the difference today.

"Gareth Deane had one save to make, bar the three balls he's picked out of the back of the net.

"Their keeper's made two or three really good saves and we've had loads of moments where it has bounced off...

"When players are sharp and on top of their game it could've been a very dominant scoreline.

"It just wasn't to be.

"We're operating at a level of the game here where if you don't take your chances, when in that purple patch, good teams hurt you.

"Loughgall are a good and they've ultimately done us here."

SEARCH FOR GOALS...

"By God, we are working our utmost to make sure we're the team that's two or three out in front and teams have to come at us and we go and kill them again.

"Just at the moment, in front of goal we're not lethal enough and when you're not lethal enough you're always suspect about maybe going behind in a game, which was certainly the case today.

"We may as well lose the game by three than just manage it at two...we had to go for it and we went for it.

"We're happy with what we created...we're just not happy with turning those opportunities into goals, that's the part we have to now finalise.

"We train moments, we train scenarios all the time...that's how we operate.

"But you can't replicate where the ball's going to land, it's an instinctive reaction that we need.

"They're just not at it in terms of that at the moment.

"We feel we've put together a really good talented group of players.

"It's just making sure we learn from today, we analyse it and going forward we try to make it better.

"That's football...we always analyse and try to make things better, certain aspects of the game.

"For us, our 'goals for' column is quite down, so we do need to try and beef that up.

"We can only keep working away with putting the lads into scenarios and doing some visual work...hopefully that will then in time return itself."

DEFENDER MARK HAUGHEY ADDED TO ATTACK...

"It was gung-ho there...we just felt if we got another big player up there when the ball goes wide and into the box we've another aerial presence to potentially finish off a cross from a headed situation or the opportunity to build a bit longer.

"That was the thinking with Mark (Haughey) and Michael O'Connor.

"We did get up the pitch, some good deliveries that landed in the right areas, just not making the right contact.