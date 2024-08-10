WHAT THE MANAGER SAID: Stuart King hails 'phenomenal' Carrick win over Glenavon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here’s what Carrick boss Stuart King had to say on BBC Sport NI Sportsound:
ON THE PERFORMANCE...
“I thought we were phenomenal...I thought we were really good and started strongly on the front foot.
"We created a lot of chances first half then you go in at half-time and preach about clean sheets and sticking together in a team effort.
"That chance at the end (for Glenavon)...to see three or four people putting bodies on the line is exactly what I want from the team.
"The team spirit at the club is something I pride myself on and it shone through today.
ON CLUB PROGRESS…
"I'd like it to be better (our home record) but I don't care where we get our points, I just want to beat what we did last year.
"Everything I do I want to improve and if that means we get more points at home or more points away so we get to our end goal then I'll be delighted.
"It's been a great start for us, we're not going to get carried away at all but everything we worked on during the week has paid off today."
He added: "The difference between now and when I first came in is chalk and cheese but, to be fair to the lads that were here, there's a lot still here and they've improved themselves.
"We're so happy with the recruitment and, as a manager, you always want more...there's no reason why we should stand still."
ON VALUE OF EXPERIENCE…
"You could see it in the second half, we came out really, really well and we've a lot of established senior professionals now.
"Standards are through the roof and they demand that from every single player and if they don't they're not going to get away with it.
"For me to bring in Luke (McCullough) and Seanan (Clucas) and Paul Heatley...what a difference he (Heatley) made when he came on, he looked really, really sharp.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.