Glenavon finished with a single point on a day of drama against 10-man Carrick Rangers as the visitors to Lurgan suffered a first-half red card for goalkeeper Ross Glendinning before replacement Ben McCauley saved a spot-kick and David Cushley converted his penalty ahead of David McDaid’s decisive home header.

OVERALL VIEW...

"The only pleasing part of the game was from minute 90 to 93 because we showed a bit of character.

"Considering how the game panned out and the circumstances of them going down a player, we didn't capitalise.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell finished frustrated in the 1-1 draw with 10-man Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We just didn't play slick enough, we didn't hurt them enough, we didn't get between the lines enough.

"The keepers had no saves to make in the game, bar the penalty kick and the one that was past him.

"That tells you all you need to know."

He added: "But a draw, I suppose in the end the way it was panning out (1-0 down), you have to be pleased.

"But deep down the overriding emotion is frustration and maybe the one that got away."

PLAYING v 10 MEN...

"It was sloppy, it was poor...we didn't pass the ball well enough, unfortunately.

"And then that just festers.

"Too many players making poor decisions, too many key details missed.

"Even their goal, how it comes about...one ball in.

"It's a scenario where we should be more assertive and we're not...second ball penalty kick.

"A really poor day at the office.

"The only plus was the character to get back into it and to keep that little gap that's there at present between ourselves and Carrick."

SUBS...

"Christopher (Atherton) had a couple of really good dribbling moments.

"Some not so good but, listen, he's a kid, he's 15.

"He's coming on with 'Wardy' (Keith Ward) as our first-choice substitutions in the game, so that says a lot about what we think of him.

"We made a lot of positive changes, a lot of attack-minded changes but it just wasn't our day."

NIALL QUINN...

"He's one of our senior players, he's vice-captain of the club.

"The more times Niall Quinn's on the pitch for this club the better.

"We're just trying to get him back up to speed slowly, slowly.

"It takes time...but it takes time in a moment when there's three points on the line and everything else.