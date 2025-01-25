WHAT THE MANAGER SAID: 'We battered Glenavon' - Carrick's Stephen Baxter left to reflect as 10 men lose in injury-time
Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston was sent off for two bookable offences before Peter Campbell handed Glenavon control.
Mark Byrne produced a penalty stop to deny Joe Crowe only for Danny Gibson to net on 89 minutes for 1-1.
However, Paul McGovern stepped off the sidelines in response and scored Glenavon’s injury-time winner with his first touch.
OVERALL PERFORMANCE...
"Exceptionally proud...the manner of the performance today you can not be anything but proud.
"The shape we had in the first half was brilliant, shutting down anything Glenavon had.
"Then to go a goal down - caused by our own stupidity - and then play the way we played with that desire and focus to get back into the game, to get the penalty, to get the goal...just brilliant.
CARRICK CHANCES...
"Danny Gibson's effort was saved on the line, Nedas (Maciulaitis) doesn't get the toe on it which he should have...we should be going up the road with all three.
"We battered Glenavon in the second half, we were a million miles the better team (and) with 10 men.
"We had the big chance in the first half that was cleared off the line and a couple of other great chances.
"And you don't get your luck...that's football, that's the way it is."
INJURY-TIME GOAL...
"But not to stand up to the corner-kick with the last kick of the game is where it's all disappointing for me.
"We haven't done that and that's why we've lost this game 2-1.
"I've given off to the team for not seeing the game through...but extra proud of the team.”
