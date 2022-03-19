WHAT THE MANAGER SAID...Portadown's Paul Doolin on the win over Coleraine

Portadown manager Paul Doolin

On the gameplan...

I think the main thing is we're scoring some goals but we're not conceding goals.

The wind was horrendous in the first half but we defended it and saw it out before half-time.

When with the wind you're trying to play one way then when against it play another.

In the second half I thought we were outstanding.

On the two goals...

It's funny when you see the two goals as we did something in training during the week about counter-attacking.

The second goal was a great goal, a great move.

Adam's was a great goal too.

Adam Salley is looking like a striker - and a good one at that.

On individual form and coping with injuries or illness...

We didn't want to say an awful lot but we've had a few injuries.

Michael Ruddy is a war horse, playing from minute one (with a groin injury).

Paddy McNally has been struggling all week (with illness).

Billy Stedman was struggling off a bang he got last week, Stephen Teggart too.

Adam McCallum - who came off the bench for Paddy - has been a bit unfortunate as he played well against Linfield but you want players fighting each other for positions.

I'm delighted for Josh Doherty too...he's now looking like a fella you could say has been over at Watford.

On the run of results...

When you see it there, it's clear as day follows night that players are giving what they have for the team.

It's great we have got to where we are but, again, we've still games to go.

It's a brilliant win again, it gives us another three points and a clean sheet.

Hopefully, we can just continue on.

I didn't have a target as I think when you do, the minute it goes then you're in trouble.

The only target was to have a squad of players that understood what we're looking for and they have.

I never claim to be a great player or great coach but I was consistent - and consistency is the big thing, especially over a league season of 38 games.

They deserve to have confidence and belief - but not be cocky or arrogant.

On the benefits of training time...

As a new coach coming in trying to get ideas across there's only place to do it and that's on the training pitch.

You cannot just go out and say players will know what they're doing, even experienced players.

They've got to understand what's needed - from you and as a team.

From day one, we were looking to be a team in a good shape.

If the game is 0-0 or even if leading 2-0, you've still got to do the right things - you play from your position, you've a good structure and shape about the team.

You can see now even players coming on are all doing the right job and understand what we're looking for.

It's been tough, you train and it's hard but the players have been brilliant so, hopefully, we can just continue it.

The players are improving and you can see it collectively, plus physically to still be going up until the 90th minute.

To have three wins, two draws and clean sheets - we are delighted.