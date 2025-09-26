When is the right time to retire? Former Irish League stars reflect on decision to hang up their boots

Regardless of ability, there comes a point in every footballer’s career when a tough decision has to be made on retirement.

Whether it’s through age, injury or other factors, it’s a call which all players will be confronted by at some stage, and for numerous Irish League stars, it came this summer.

Curtis Allen terrorised Premiership defences for the best part of two decades after returning home from Bournemouth, scoring 246 goals across 590 appearances for the likes of Coleraine, Glentoran and Linfield.

Now aged 37, Allen still feels there’s goals left in the tank and clubs have already tried to tempt him out of retirement, but having given his all to football, priorities changed in recent years.

Curtis Allen celebrates after winning the Irish Cup with Glentoran. (Photo by Darren Kidd/Press Eye)

After silverware highs and unforgettable memories, it’ll take some time adapting to this new normal with nowhere to be on Saturday afternoon, but it’s off-the-pitch which Allen might miss more than anything – other than scoring goals, of course.

"I've two young boys aged two and four, and when you look back at the amount of time you spent away, it's not just going to training for an hour-and-a-half, you're leaving well before that and coming back when they are in bed,” he said. “Having that bit more time has been really nice.

"You miss the changing room banter. At the end of my career, I had some great car trips with Cameron Stewart, Seanan Clucas and Stevie Gordon, it was brilliant.

"If you had a bad day in work or were tired, that half-hour journey up to Carrick revived you and sometimes that was the best thing about going to training! It's very hard to get something similar.”

It’s almost impossible to plan the perfect exit with players pushing for one last milestone or league title while still capable – as the saying goes, you’re a long time retired – but for Howard Beverland, listening to his body was a major indication the time was right.

A tough defender, Beverland came through the ranks at Coleraine, spending nine years in their senior ranks across two spells, and celebrated Premiership glory with Crusaders.

Alongside the highs, there were also injuries and surgeries, and although still only 35, Beverland is thinking longer term.

"Retiring in your thirties is totally foreign in any other job, but I was keen to look over the next 30+ years of my life,” he said. “I love football, but I didn't want it to jeopardise life.

"There's always the emotional part where you know you could keep going and that was a possibility, but it's one of those things where you get to your mid-thirties and are reviewing it every year. This felt like a good time."

Having netted double-figure goals in virtually every season spent in Northern Ireland’s top-flight, Allen didn’t want to finish his career struggling or being a bit-part squad player, rather going out knowing he can still contribute.

While in the heat of battle and consistently chasing more, no matter how well the previous campaign went, it’s not easy to reflect or take stock of achievements, such as winning Premiership titles with Linfield or Glentoran’s Irish Cup glory, but Allen now has that chance.

"You take a lot of things for granted in football, like the goals and achievements...you scored so many goals in one season but then had a couple of weeks off for pre-season and you were on zero again,” he added. “It was a constant 20-odd years of 'how can I constantly perform?'.

"It was nice to get messages from people I wouldn't have expected to message me. The only regret is my two sons didn't get to see me play more - I would have loved it if they had seen me play in my prime.

"I'm immensely proud of what I achieved...football has given me so much throughout my life."

While Beverland was the one making those crucial challenges and receiving praise for standout performances, there was a support network of family and friends who spent countless hours cheering him on at grounds across the country.

His retirement will also likely leave a gap in the life’s of those closest to him, those who savoured every second of following his journey, but he’s at peace with the decision.

"I gave it a lot of thought at the time and I still feel like I've made the right decision,” he added. “Life moves quickly and there's always something that comes along that you're focused on.

"It's been nice to not put my body through the wringer every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. You need to push yourself and give everything to football.

"The first few weeks were difficult and the hardest bit was choosing whether to keep going or not, but once I made that decision I feel it has been the right one.

"Family and friends have shared my career and it's not going to be like that anymore for them. I found it difficult because of the people who have helped make it what it has been.

"You need to reflect on what you've achieved, what you've been able to fit into those 18 years and how fortunate I have been.”

Allen is keeping himself involved in the Irish League through commentary for BBC Sport NI, and having got a taste for management during an interim spell in charge of Carrick Rangers last term, that could be a future avenue he pursues.

For Beverland, coaching isn’t an immediate priority either, instead dedicating focus to other interests.

"It's (coaching) not something I'm rushing into at this stage,” he said. “I'm keeping an eye on matches and have enjoyed working with the PFA.