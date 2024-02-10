Darius Roohi scored a late winner for Ballyclare Comrades in their Irish Cup victory over Dungannon Swifts. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

It was Roohi’s 85th minute winner – his 15th goal across all competitions in what has been another impressive season – that completed Ballyclare’s comeback 3-2 victory over Dungannon Swifts last weekend as they progressed to the last-eight for a second consecutive campaign.

He may still only be in his mid-twenties, but Roohi has an experienced role to play in Stephen Small’s side with all 11 of their starters in County Tyrone aged 26 or under and the ex-Warrenpoint Town forward sets himself high standards.

"I was delighted to get the winning goal,” he said. “As a striker you're judged on statistics, which is something Chris Ramsey and Stevie would tell me on a regular basis.

"The higher the level you go there are maybe strikers that don't score as many goals but contribute in different ways...if you look at Olivier Giroud when France won the World Cup he didn't score many goals, but he was playing every game because he contributed.

"You want to be scoring as many goals and providing as many assists as you can in all competitions. I want to impact every game by not only doing the things the team needs me to do that isn't based on statistics, like working hard, linking up the play, stretching in behind, winning set-pieces, but also the stuff that everyone looks at in goals and assists - I want to contribute to all of it.

"That's the standard I set for myself and something we demand from each other as teammates that we're doing everything we can to contribute to the overall team performance."

Even more importance has been placed on Ballyclare’s star man following the January departure of his strike partner Calvin McCurry to Premiership outfit Ballymena United with the 22-year-old netting 13 times for the Comrades this season before moving on.

Roohi has full confidence that the ex-Cliftonville youngster has what it takes to thrive in the top-flight.

"Calvin had a really good time at Ballyclare, was enjoying his football and you could see that this season,” he added. “He's really talented and nobody is surprised to see him move into the Premiership with Ballymena.

"I can see him only going to the very top in the Premiership, whether that be with Ballymena or another club. He's not only a good person but he's a really dedicated footballer. I can see he's already making an impact at Ballymena and I can only see that going up.

"For me, even when Calvin was here, we were demanding off each other that we contributed to games in a positive manner. We worked really well together and a lot of our goals and assists would come between each other.

"I would also have a very good relationship with other forward players in our team, like Gary Donnelly for example. Michael Morgan is another forward player I enjoy playing with and Brian Healy has also come in and he's a talented player I'm delighted to play with.