White Ribbon NI announced as NIFL's new charity partner

White Ribbon NI has been set up to challenge the attitudes and behaviours which lead violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

Making the white ribbon pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women is a first step, a catalyst for conversation, encouraging everyone including men and boys, to individually and collectively take action and change behaviour.

White Ribbon NI campaign director Tahnee McCorry said “The levels of sexual and violent crimes against women continue to rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tahnee McCorry (White Ribbon NI), Vincent McCorry (White Ribbon NI) and Gerard Lawlor (NI Football League) at the announcement of the partnership at the National Football Stadium

“The need for preventative and proactive movement forward cannot be overstated and we look forward to working with the NIFL throughout the year to impact positive change”

NI Football League Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said: “Football has a hugely important role to play in society regarding the behaviours towards women and we feel that we want to be on the front foot in tackling these issues.”

“I have made my personal pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women in all its forms and I want to ensure that the NIFL football family can also make this promise for the future.”

The partnership will see the return of the NIFL Charity Shield match later this year and include events and activations with NIFL member clubs to educate and inform their personnel about their role in changing behaviours.