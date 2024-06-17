Who can Larne, Linfield and Crusaders play in Champions League and Conference League qualifying this summer? Every potential opponent revealed
The first round of Champions League qualifying pits 14 seeded teams against 14 unseeded sides based on club coefficient ratings with Tiernan Lynch’s men, who won their second consecutive Premiership crown last season, falling into the latter section.
That means they’ll face either Faroe Islands champions Kí Klaksvík, Estonian outfit Flora Tallinn, Latvia’s RFS, who defeated Linfield in a dramatic final round of Europa Conference League qualifying in 2022, League of Ireland winners Shamrock Rovers or, for the second summer in a row, Finland’s HJK Helsinki.
HJK, who have won their league title in six of the last seven seasons, are the highest-ranked team of the five according to UEFA’s club coefficient and will be familiar opposition for Larne after narrowly beating the Inver Reds in extra-time 12 months ago.
Lynch’s side lost 1-0 in the away leg before Lee Bonis and Joe Thomson scored at Solitude to extend the tie – an unfortunate own goal seen the Finnish side progress and ultimately make it to the Conference League group stages.
According to coefficient ratings, facing RFS should give Larne the best chance of progression while Flora Tallinn are rated lowest on the Euro Club Index, which claims to be European football's most comprehensive and accurate rankings guide.
Elsewhere, Linfield, who are seeded in Conference League qualifying, will face one of Bala Town (Wales), FCB Magpies (Gibraltar), Stjarnan (Iceland), VPS Vassa (Finland) or Vikingur (Faroe Islands).
Going by UEFA’s coefficient, a trip to Gibraltar would be the best outcome with FCB Magpies losing to Crusaders in 2022 while Bala Town, who were beaten by Larne in 2021, are ranked the highest.
Meanwhile, Crusaders will face either Atlètic Club d'Escaldes (Andorra), Caernarfon Town (Wales), Floriana (Malta), GFK Tikvesh (North Macedonia) or Shelbourne (Republic of Ireland).
Caernarfon Town are making their European debut this summer after coming through the league play-offs – just like the Crues – while Tikvesh are also preparing for a maiden continental appearance.
Atlètic Club d'Escaldes have never won a match in Europe, Floriana have recent experience of facing Irish League opposition after beating Linfield in 2020 and Damien Duff’s Shelbourne currently sit top of the League of Ireland.
The draws will take place from 1pm on Tuesday with first legs set for the week beginning July 8 and second legs the following week.
Irish Cup winners Cliftonville enter the Conference League’s second qualifying round with that draw taking place on Wednesday.
