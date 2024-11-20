Who could Northern Ireland face in 2026 World Cup qualifying? Everything you need to know about the upcoming draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After securing UEFA Nations League promotion by topping their group following an impressive campaign full of promise, Northern Ireland will soon turn their attention to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup – and they’ve already learnt potential opponents on the road to the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While World Cup qualification hasn’t even begun yet, Michael O’Neill’s side have already boosted their chances of reaching the iconic tournament for the first time since 1986 after winning League C3 of the Nations League.

With UEFA gaining three further entrants due to the upcoming competition expanding to 48 teams, the 12 World Cup qualifying group runners-up and the four best-ranked Nations League group winners who haven’t yet qualified will be drawn into four play-off paths of single-leg semi-finals and single-leg finals.

Therefore, should results fall in their favour, Northern Ireland could find themselves progressing into a play-off, but they’ll want to eliminate any drama and qualify directly through the group.

From potential opponents to key dates and more, here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifying draw.

WHEN IS THE DRAW TAKING PLACE?

The qualification draw will take place on Friday, December 13 in Zurich, Switzerland.

HOW WILL THE DRAW WORK?

Twelve groups of either four or five teams will be drawn with group winners qualifying directly for the World Cup finals.

A further 16 teams – the 12 group runners-up and aforementioned four best Nations League group winners that finished outside the top two – are drawn into four play-off paths, playing two rounds of single-match play-offs. The winners will take their spot at the World Cup.

WHO COULD NORTHERN IRELAND FACE?

Northern Ireland have been seeded in Pot Three for the draw and, as previously mentioned, could be drawn in either a group containing four or five teams.

They’ll face one side from each of the following pots:

POT ONE: Spain, Portugal, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Croatia, England, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria.

POT TWO: Ukraine, Turkey, Sweden, Wales, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Norway.

POT FOUR: Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Belarus, Kosovo, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Lithuania.

POT FIVE: Moldova, Malta, Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino.

WHAT’S THE BEST POSSIBLE OUTCOME FOR NORTHERN IRELAND?

According to current FIFA World Rankings, Northern Ireland’s dream World Cup qualifying group would contain Austria (23rd), Norway (48th), Lithuania (141st) and San Marino (210th).

WHEN WILL THESE MATCHES BE PLAYED?

The start of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign all depends on if they’re drawn in a group with four or five teams.

Should they be pitted in a five-team group, the calendar is currently set up as follows:

Matchday One: March 21/22

Matchday Two: March 24/25

Matchday Three: June 6/7

Matchday Four: June 9/10

Matchday Five: September 4/5/6

Matchday Six: September 7/8/9

Matchday Seven: October 9/10/11

Matchday Eight: October 12/13/14

Matchday Nine: November 13/14/15

Matchday Ten: November 16/17/18

Should Northern Ireland be drawn in a four-team group, their World Cup qualifying campaign won’t begin until September 2025 (Matchday Five).