He replaced Pat Fenlon, who departed Windsor Park to join former club Bohemians as their Director of Football after overseeing four consecutive league title triumphs at Linfield.

Graham has had a varied professional career from working for one of the world's biggest football clubs to time as a councillor...

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Councillor

David Graham, Linfield's new General Manager

Formerly an advisor to DUP education minister Peter Weir, Graham was elected to Belfast City Council in May 2019.

He departed in March 2020 to take up a new role with Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers Football Club - Director of Communications

Graham replaced Jim Traynor as Director of Communications at Rangers and was at the club for two-and-a-half years before resigning in October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would have worked closely with the likes of Steven Gerrard - including during their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership triumph - and his successor, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who guided the club to last season's Europa League final before being replaced by Michael Beale.

What did he say about the appointment?

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Linfield's official website:

“I am delighted to be appointed General Manager of Linfield FC. Linfield is a club that I’ve supported all my life and it is a privilege to join the club in a leadership capacity. Pat and the Board of Directors have set a very high bar and as an ambitious club, we must continue to progress each season.“Throughout our recent conversations, it was clear that the Board and I are very much aligned in our ambition for Linfield, as we approach our 140th anniversary. I look forward to engaging with our supporters and club partners, so we can continue to drive Linfield forward together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has the reaction been?

Just some of the views over Twitter following his announcement:

Advertisement Hide Ad

@1stLisburnLSC: Thanks to Pat for his time at the club again and all that was achieved. Beat of luck for the future. Welcome to David as new GM, we wish him the best in his new role and look forward to engaging with him and hopefully the continued success of Linfield.

@abbeydalefeef: Really sad to be losing Pat, such a big part of our club as a player and general manager. Hope he does well in his new role. Welcome to David Graham, big boots to fill.

Advertisement Hide Ad