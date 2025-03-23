Who is my team playing and when in the Irish League split? Full guide to Premiership and Championship fixtures

After Saturday’s action, the Premiership post-split schedule has been all but confirmed while Championship fixtures are officially locked in.

In Declan Caddell’s first season as Crusaders boss, the Seaview outfit cemented their top-half position by beating Glentoran 1-0 at The Oval and they’ll be joined by Coleraine, who continued fine recent form with a 1-0 triumph over Portadown.

With champions Linfield, Larne, Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts having already secured their top-six positions, we can now plot out the date, location and opponent for each Premiership side – the only (almost inconceivable) scenario which could alter the following schedule is if the Blues defeat Dungannon by a margin of nine or more goals at Stangmore Park on Monday evening.

In the Championship, Bangor head into the split holding an eight-point advantage at the summit over H&W Welders and Limavady United with Annagh United, Ards and Dundela making up the top-six.

Linfield will start their post-split schedule with a home clash against Crusaders. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Newry City currently sit bottom of Northern Ireland’s second-tier after Newington’s 2-0 win over high-flying Welders on Saturday

Here are the scheduled matches, starting with Section A (top-six) and Section B (bottom-six) of the Premiership, followed by the Championship.

PREMIERSHIP POST-SPLIT FIXTURES

SECTION A

Matchday 34 – Tuesday, April 1

Linfield vs Crusaders

Dungannon Swifts vs Larne

Glentoran vs Coleraine

Matchday 35 – weekend of April 4/5

Linfield vs Glentoran

Crusaders vs Larne

Coleraine vs Dungannon Swifts

Matchday 36 – weekend of April 11/12

Linfield vs Dungannon Swifts

Coleraine vs Larne

Crusaders vs Glentoran

Matchday 37 – weekend of April 18/19

Larne vs Linfield

Dungannon Swifts vs Glentoran

Crusaders vs Coleraine

Matchday 38 – Saturday, April 26

Coleraine vs Linfield

Larne vs Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts vs Crusaders

SECTION B

Matchday 34 – Tuesday, April 1

Carrick Rangers vs Cliftonville

Portadown vs Glenavon

Ballymena United vs Loughgall

Matchday 35 – weekend of April 4/5

Cliftonville vs Ballymena United

Carrick Rangers vs Portadown

Glenavon vs Loughgall

Matchday 36 – weekend of April 11/12

Cliftonville vs Glenavon

Portadown vs Loughgall

Ballymena United vs Carrick Rangers

Matchday 37 – weekend of April 18/19

Portadown vs Cliftonville

Glenavon vs Ballymena United

Loughgall vs Carrick Rangers

Matchday 38 – Saturday, April 26

Loughgall vs Cliftonville

Portadown vs Ballymena United

Carrick Rangers vs Glenavon

CHAMPIONSHIP POST-SPLIT FIXTURES

SECTION A

Matchday 34 – Tuesday, April 1

Annagh United vs H&W Welders

Bangor vs Ards

Dundela vs Limavady United

Matchday 35 – Saturday, April 5

Annagh United vs Dundela

Ards vs H&W Welders

Limavady United vs Bangor

Matchday 36 – weekend of April 11/12

Bangor vs Annagh United (Friday, April 11)

Ards vs Limavady United

H&W Welders vs Dundela

Matchday 37 – Saturday, April 19

Dundela vs Ards

H&W Welders vs Bangor

Limavady United vs Annagh United

Matchday 38 – Saturday, April 26

Annagh United vs Ards

Bangor vs Dundela

HW Welders vs Limavady United

SECTION B

Matchday 34 – Tuesday, April 1

Armagh City vs Ballyclare Comrades

Institute vs Newington

Newry City vs Ballinamallard United

Matchday 35 – Saturday, April 5

Armagh City vs Newington

Ballinamallard United vs Institute

Newry City vs Ballyclare Comrades

Matchday 36 – Saturday, April 12

Armagh City vs Newry City

Institute vs Ballyclare Comrades

Newington vs Ballinamallard United

Matchday 37 – Saturday, April 19

Ballyclare Comrades vs Ballinamallard United

Institute vs Armagh City

Newington vs Newry City

Matchday 38 – Saturday, April 26

Armagh City v Ballinamallard United

Ballyclare Comrades v Newington