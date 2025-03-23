Who is my team playing and when in the Irish League split? Full guide to Premiership and Championship fixtures
In Declan Caddell’s first season as Crusaders boss, the Seaview outfit cemented their top-half position by beating Glentoran 1-0 at The Oval and they’ll be joined by Coleraine, who continued fine recent form with a 1-0 triumph over Portadown.
With champions Linfield, Larne, Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts having already secured their top-six positions, we can now plot out the date, location and opponent for each Premiership side – the only (almost inconceivable) scenario which could alter the following schedule is if the Blues defeat Dungannon by a margin of nine or more goals at Stangmore Park on Monday evening.
In the Championship, Bangor head into the split holding an eight-point advantage at the summit over H&W Welders and Limavady United with Annagh United, Ards and Dundela making up the top-six.
Newry City currently sit bottom of Northern Ireland’s second-tier after Newington’s 2-0 win over high-flying Welders on Saturday
Here are the scheduled matches, starting with Section A (top-six) and Section B (bottom-six) of the Premiership, followed by the Championship.
PREMIERSHIP POST-SPLIT FIXTURES
SECTION A
Matchday 34 – Tuesday, April 1
Linfield vs Crusaders
Dungannon Swifts vs Larne
Glentoran vs Coleraine
Matchday 35 – weekend of April 4/5
Linfield vs Glentoran
Crusaders vs Larne
Coleraine vs Dungannon Swifts
Matchday 36 – weekend of April 11/12
Linfield vs Dungannon Swifts
Coleraine vs Larne
Crusaders vs Glentoran
Matchday 37 – weekend of April 18/19
Larne vs Linfield
Dungannon Swifts vs Glentoran
Crusaders vs Coleraine
Matchday 38 – Saturday, April 26
Coleraine vs Linfield
Larne vs Glentoran
Dungannon Swifts vs Crusaders
SECTION B
Matchday 34 – Tuesday, April 1
Carrick Rangers vs Cliftonville
Portadown vs Glenavon
Ballymena United vs Loughgall
Matchday 35 – weekend of April 4/5
Cliftonville vs Ballymena United
Carrick Rangers vs Portadown
Glenavon vs Loughgall
Matchday 36 – weekend of April 11/12
Cliftonville vs Glenavon
Portadown vs Loughgall
Ballymena United vs Carrick Rangers
Matchday 37 – weekend of April 18/19
Portadown vs Cliftonville
Glenavon vs Ballymena United
Loughgall vs Carrick Rangers
Matchday 38 – Saturday, April 26
Loughgall vs Cliftonville
Portadown vs Ballymena United
Carrick Rangers vs Glenavon
CHAMPIONSHIP POST-SPLIT FIXTURES
SECTION A
Matchday 34 – Tuesday, April 1
Annagh United vs H&W Welders
Bangor vs Ards
Dundela vs Limavady United
Matchday 35 – Saturday, April 5
Annagh United vs Dundela
Ards vs H&W Welders
Limavady United vs Bangor
Matchday 36 – weekend of April 11/12
Bangor vs Annagh United (Friday, April 11)
Ards vs Limavady United
H&W Welders vs Dundela
Matchday 37 – Saturday, April 19
Dundela vs Ards
H&W Welders vs Bangor
Limavady United vs Annagh United
Matchday 38 – Saturday, April 26
Annagh United vs Ards
Bangor vs Dundela
HW Welders vs Limavady United
SECTION B
Matchday 34 – Tuesday, April 1
Armagh City vs Ballyclare Comrades
Institute vs Newington
Newry City vs Ballinamallard United
Matchday 35 – Saturday, April 5
Armagh City vs Newington
Ballinamallard United vs Institute
Newry City vs Ballyclare Comrades
Matchday 36 – Saturday, April 12
Armagh City vs Newry City
Institute vs Ballyclare Comrades
Newington vs Ballinamallard United
Matchday 37 – Saturday, April 19
Ballyclare Comrades vs Ballinamallard United
Institute vs Armagh City
Newington vs Newry City
Matchday 38 – Saturday, April 26
Armagh City v Ballinamallard United
Ballyclare Comrades v Newington
Newry City v Institute
