Who is refereeing your club this weekend?
The NIFL have released the officiating teams for another busy weekend of action from the Danske Bank Premiership down to the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League.
It all starts on Friday evening with Larne hosting Glenavon (7:45pm) and Carrick Rangers travelling to Newry City (8pm).
On Saturday in the Danske Bank Premiership, Kyle Lafferty could make his Linfield debut against league leaders Cliftonville at Windsor Park while there’s also a huge top-six clash between Coleraine and Glentoran.
In the Lough41 Championship, table toppers Loughgall host Institute as they look to maintain their lead over Annagh United, who welcome Dergview.
Premier Intermediate leaders Ballymacash Rangers, who have only lost one league game this season, travel to Limavady United while second-placed Bangor make the trip to Armagh City.
These are the officiating teams taking charge of each match:
Danske Bank Premiership
Larne v Glenavon - Shane Andrews, Ryan Kelsey, Kristian Hanna, Lee Tavinder
Newry City v Carrick Rangers - Raymond Crangle, Ken Ross, Bogdan Sfirloaga, Evan Boyce
Ballymena United v Portadown - Gareth Stewart, Adam Jeffrey, Gavin Hegarty, Andrew Davey
Coleraine v Glentoran - Christopher Morrison, Stephen Bell, Andrew Nethery, Ross Dunlop
Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts - Declan Hassan, David Burns, Brian Wilson, Jamie Robinson
Linfield v Cliftonville - Ian McNabb, Paul Robinson, George Argyropoulos, Ben McMaster
Lough 41 Championship
Annagh United v Dergview - Barry Monaghan, Jamie Patterson, Shane Geary
Ards v H&W Welders - Glenn Buchanan, Aaron Graham, Lauren Trainor
Ballinamallard United v Ballyclare Comrades - Ryan Hanna, Roy Beacom, Shane Corrigan
Knockbreda v Warrenpoint Town - Mark Dillon, Justin Maxwell, Rachel Greer
Loughgall v Institute - Louise Thompson, Richard Hegarty, Octavian George Neacsu
Newington v Dundela - Mark Milligan, Gary Ewing, Robbie McMinn
Lough 41 Premier Intermediate
Armagh City v Bangor - Keith Kennedy, Victoria Finlay, Bryan Magill
Limavady United v Ballymacash Rangers - Simon Mackay, Thomas McKnight, Eugene Sherry
Lisburn Distillery v Dollingstown - Jason Gillespie, Andrew Neeson, John Stuart
Moyola Park v Queen's University - Joseph Mullan, Mark Shannon, Finton Coyle
Portstewart v Banbridge Town - Richard White, Jason Millar, Darryl Emslie
PSNI v Tobermore United - Niall Devlin, Maria Creaney, Colin McAfee