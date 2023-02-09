It all starts on Friday evening with Larne hosting Glenavon (7:45pm) and Carrick Rangers travelling to Newry City (8pm).

On Saturday in the Danske Bank Premiership, Kyle Lafferty could make his Linfield debut against league leaders Cliftonville at Windsor Park while there’s also a huge top-six clash between Coleraine and Glentoran.

In the Lough41 Championship, table toppers Loughgall host Institute as they look to maintain their lead over Annagh United, who welcome Dergview.

Newry City will be in action against Carrick Rangers on Friday night

Premier Intermediate leaders Ballymacash Rangers, who have only lost one league game this season, travel to Limavady United while second-placed Bangor make the trip to Armagh City.

These are the officiating teams taking charge of each match:

Danske Bank Premiership

Larne v Glenavon - Shane Andrews, Ryan Kelsey, Kristian Hanna, Lee Tavinder

Newry City v Carrick Rangers - Raymond Crangle, Ken Ross, Bogdan Sfirloaga, Evan Boyce

Ballymena United v Portadown - Gareth Stewart, Adam Jeffrey, Gavin Hegarty, Andrew Davey

Coleraine v Glentoran - Christopher Morrison, Stephen Bell, Andrew Nethery, Ross Dunlop

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts - Declan Hassan, David Burns, Brian Wilson, Jamie Robinson

Linfield v Cliftonville - Ian McNabb, Paul Robinson, George Argyropoulos, Ben McMaster

Lough 41 Championship

Annagh United v Dergview - Barry Monaghan, Jamie Patterson, Shane Geary

Ards v H&W Welders - Glenn Buchanan, Aaron Graham, Lauren Trainor

Ballinamallard United v Ballyclare Comrades - Ryan Hanna, Roy Beacom, Shane Corrigan

Knockbreda v Warrenpoint Town - Mark Dillon, Justin Maxwell, Rachel Greer

Loughgall v Institute - Louise Thompson, Richard Hegarty, Octavian George Neacsu

Newington v Dundela - Mark Milligan, Gary Ewing, Robbie McMinn

Lough 41 Premier Intermediate

Armagh City v Bangor - Keith Kennedy, Victoria Finlay, Bryan Magill

Limavady United v Ballymacash Rangers - Simon Mackay, Thomas McKnight, Eugene Sherry

Lisburn Distillery v Dollingstown - Jason Gillespie, Andrew Neeson, John Stuart

Moyola Park v Queen's University - Joseph Mullan, Mark Shannon, Finton Coyle

Portstewart v Banbridge Town - Richard White, Jason Millar, Darryl Emslie

