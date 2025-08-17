Who were the star performers from each team in Portadown's Irish League win over Dungannon Swifts?

There was no shortage of drama at Stangmore Park on Saturday afternoon as Portadown picked up their maiden Premiership victory with a 4-1 triumph over nine-man Dungannon Swifts.

It was the perfect start as Eamon Fyfe and Josh Ukek put the Ports ahead inside 18 minutes, but the hosts were handed a lifeline when Sean McAllister converted from the penalty spot after Tomas Galvin was dragged down by Lee Chapman.

However, their comeback hopes were dealt a major blow when captain Gael Bigirimana was shown a straight red card for a high boot on Fyfe before Leo Alves was given his marching orders in the second half.

Summer signing Jordan Gibson struck a late brace to get Niall Currie’s side up and running after last weekend’s defeat to Glentoran, while Irish Cup champions Dungannon are still searching for their first points of the new campaign.

Portadown's Eamon Fyfe. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

It’s time to take a look at the star performers from each team in County Tyrone:

Eamon Fyfe (Portadown)

Former Coleraine attacker Fyfe made a rapid start to the match and was ultimately involved in the opening two goals which set the platform for success, scoring the first after being fed by James Teelan before providing the cross for Ukek’s header.

Fyfe plays a pivotal role in Niall Currie’s system with his versatility, able to be deployed either behind the striker or off the right, and he impressed in both positions.

The 27-year-old was an ever-present for the Ports last season, racking up 37 appearances during their impressive Premiership return, and he has once again retained the full trust of chief Currie.

He offered dangerous deliveries from set-pieces – although his team-mates had a few choice words when he appeared to shoot directly from a corner in the second half! – and his work-rate around the pitch helped Portadown push forward.

It was a quieter second half for most Ports players as they looked to hold the lead and that task became easier when Leo Alves was sent off, reducing Dungannon to nine men.

Teelan deserves a mention for his impressive opening while Ben Wylie also shone in midfield.

Sean McAllister (Dungannon Swifts)

It was a difficult afternoon for Dungannon, who were reduced to 10 men after 38 minutes when captain Bigirimana was sent off for before Alves was also given his marching orders in the second half.

For large stretches of the second half, Dungannon weren’t under any serious pressure despite their numerical deficit, and when they did have some bright moments, McAllister was at the heart of it.

The former Everton youngster has returned to Stangmore Park after coming through the ranks at the County Tyrone club, looking to find peak form once again after a difficult run of injuries, and he’s certainly shown undoubted potential.

McAllister held his nerve to convert from the penalty spot and kept running relentlessly until being replaced in the 73rd minute.

It’s clear that the 22-year-old, who scored a sensational goal in Europe last month, has plenty to offer Dungannon and the Irish League, and Rodney McAree will believe he has found a gem.

Teams

Dungannon Swifts: Henderson, S. Scott, Marron, Galvin, Dillon, Glenny, McGinty, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana, McAllister.

Subs: Glass, P. Maguire, Knowles, Alves, T. Maguire, Smith, McAleese

Portadown: McCarey, Altintop, MacKinnon, Chapman, Wylie, Ukek, McCullough, Fyfe, Teelan, Obhakhan, Thompson.