Who will win the 2023/24 Sports Direct Premiership Golden Boot? Here are the top 11 contenders

The 2023/24 Sports Direct Premiership campaign kicks off on Friday evening and many fans have been providing their pre-season predictions on topics such as who will be crowned champions, which teams can challenge for Europe and who will suffer the dreaded drop.
Another conversation revolves around who will win the Premiership Golden Boot. Here are the top 11 contenders according to McLean Bookmakers, starting with the favourite and working through the 10 next most-likely winners.
1. Lee Bonis (Larne)
The current favourite to win the 2023/24 Golden Boot, Larne striker Lee Bonis signed a new contract with the Inver Reds this summer and scored 15 league goals last season to help Tiernan Lynch's side clinch a historic title Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
2. Jay Donnelly (Glentoran)
According to the bookmakers, Bonis' closest competitor in the goals race is Glentoran striker Jay Donnelly. He has netted double figures in each of his three league campaigns with the Glens and scored 27 in 37 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
3. Ryan Curran (Cliftonville)
Cliftonville striker Ryan Curran netted 15 league goals last season, following on from his tally of 19 in the previous campaign. New Reds boss Jim Magilton will be hoping his talisman can produce the goods once again this term Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
4. Matthew Fitzpatrick (Linfield)
Matthew Fitzpatrick was named in the 2022/23 Premiership Team of the Year after scoring 19 goals for Glenavon, finishing one place behind Golden Boot winner Matthew Shevlin. That form earned him a move to Linfield this summer and he will be looking to hit the ground running at Windsor Park Photo: Pacemaker Press