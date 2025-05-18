Who won Player of the Year awards at Irish League clubs? Full round-up as prizes handed out

3 . Portadown - Aaron McCarey

Aaron McCarey played a big part in Portadown's solid return to life in the Premiership and was rewarded by winning both Managers and Directors 2024/25 Player of the Year at the club's ceremony. Former Glentoran goalkeeper McCarey kept 12 clean sheets - only Glentoran's Daniel Gyollai registered more - while he also racked up 112 saves. Photo: David Maginnis