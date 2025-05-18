Who won Player of the Year awards at Irish League clubs? Full round-up as prizes handed out

Award ceremonies have been held in recent weeks as clubs mark achievements of their players and also those behind the scenes that have played key roles throughout the campaign.
Here’s a full list of winners from those who have revealed their Player of the Year winners – any club not featured means we couldn’t find the required information or they haven’t held their end-of-season ceremony yet.
1. Linfield - Matthew Fitzpatrick
While Joel Cooper was named both NIFL and NIFWA Premiership Player of the Year, it was Matthew Fitzpatrick that won Linfield's Player of the Year crown after picking up 60% of the votes. Fitzpatrick scored 12 Premiership goals as the Blues celebrated Gibson Cup glory. Photo: Andrew McCarroll
2. Cliftonville - Joe Gormley
Joe Gormley celebrated a hat-trick of awards at Cliftonville's ceremony after winning Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Top Goalscorer. The 35-year-old topped the Premiership charts with 20 alongside Matthew Shevlin. Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter
3. Portadown - Aaron McCarey
Aaron McCarey played a big part in Portadown's solid return to life in the Premiership and was rewarded by winning both Managers and Directors 2024/25 Player of the Year at the club's ceremony. Former Glentoran goalkeeper McCarey kept 12 clean sheets - only Glentoran's Daniel Gyollai registered more - while he also racked up 112 saves. Photo: David Maginnis
4. Ballymena United - Daithi McCallion
Daithi McCallion enjoyed a standout campaign at Ballymena United and picked up the club's Player of the Year, which was decided via an online vote. The 20-year-old also collected SO89 SC Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year. Photo: Phil Magowan / Press Eye / INPHO