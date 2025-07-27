Why County Tyrone's youngsters have the perfect role model as they relish SuperCupNI dates with Manchester United and Rangers

It’s often said that seeing is believing, that having a role model can help inspire greatness in the next generation – and for those representing County Tyrone in next week’s SuperCupNI, they couldn’t ask for a better example than Liverpool superstar Conor Bradley.

Young players from across Tyrone will be amongst the thousands competing in one of world football’s most prestigious youth tournaments on the north coast with teams travelling from around the globe to take part.

Tyrone’s Premier side have been handed dream clashes against Premier League giants Manchester United and Rangers, giving them a perfect platform to showcase their skills as they look to take the next step in their footballing journey.

While Bradley has now claimed a Premier League winner’s medal and established himself as a key member of Northern Ireland’s senior side, he was playing at the SuperCupNI only eight years ago, named Junior Section Player of the Tournament having starred for Club NI.

Conor Bradley pictured after helping Liverpool win the Premier League last season. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Growing up in Aghyaran, a small hamlet outside of Castlederg in County Tyrone, Bradley’s rise to stardom has sparked dreams for countless youngsters of one day following in his footsteps.

“Conor Bradley is from up the road,” said County Tyrone’s SuperCupNI chairman Francie Devine. "You look where Conor is now...it's the dedication and attitude that has helped get him there.

"You wouldn't be there if you didn't have talent, but the main thing the scouts are looking for is that attitude. Conor has done so well.

"I would know his parents well, Joe is dead God rest him and his mother Linda is a great woman.

“These two guys landed at her door one day saying 'we're here to be Conor's agent' and she said 'he has an agent' and when they asked 'who?' she said 'me!'. She could have walked straight into (Jurgen) Klopp's room.

"He has a great attitude and is a brilliant footballer...he's a true professional. Liverpool had him signed young because they knew what they had.

"They got word there was something big going on so they sent a scout over and signed him. You knew from early on he was going to be special.

"Even in gaelic, the manager of his club said if he had Conor Bradley and one other player they'd beat anyone. His brain, vision and ability, his attitude, is brilliant."

Devine has been involved with Tyrone’s SuperCupNI committee for 14 years, serving as chairman for a decade, putting in significant behind-the-scenes work to give the county’s top talent an unforgettable experience.

Knocking on doors around the local area to gather up crucial funds is just one of many tasks undertaken by Devine, who is driven on by not only his love of the game, but also a desire to give these youngsters an opportunity in life.

"I lifted a lot of money here in Strabane and our secretary Mavis Donaghy has done the same in Cookstown...Mavis is always on the ball and she's brilliant at what she does,” he added. “She's a great, hardworking woman and without her it wouldn't happen.

"I get a great buzz watching the young lads playing….seeing them coming off after a win just lifts me. I almost get more out of it than them!

"Like all places, there's a lot of young people who can fall into drink or drugs if they aren't involved with something like sport.

"Every town is rife with it...if you can get as many young fellas as possible involved in sport and make friends, it's a culture - they get involved in the sports culture instead of a drugs and drink culture. I get a great sense of achievement out of that."

County Tyrone have only previously reached one Premier final, losing out to a Manchester United side containing the likes of Marcus Rashford and future Brazil international Andreas Pereira in 2013.

In a week where dreams can be made and stars born, Devine is backing Tyrone to take it to a couple of the world football’s most recognisable names.

"Our aim is to lift two trophies - if you don't go in with that mindset then you may forget about it,” said Devine. "You'd rather be playing those teams at the end of the week but that's the luck of the draw.

"If you're good enough to beat them then you will. We're looking forward to it. The pressure isn't on us, it's on them.