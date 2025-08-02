Why Glentoran summer signing could prove to be the difference in addressing 'thing we probably lacked'

Glentoran coach Tim McCann believes summer signing Pat Hoban could prove to be a major difference in addressing “the thing we probably lacked last season” – goals.

The Glens made a statement of intent last month by securing the services of former Dundalk goal machine Hoban on a two-year contract from Derry City.

Hoban has struck more than 200 times throughout his career, which also included spells in England with Oxford United and Mansfield Town.

The 33-year-old topped the League of Ireland Premier Division goalscoring charts on four occasions, including last term when he registered 14 for Derry City, and also brings a winning mentality having collected three league titles alongside two FAI Cup crowns.

Tim McCann (left) believes the arrival of Pat Hoban at Glentoran could prove significant. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Last season, Glentoran registered the fewest home goals (16) of any Premiership team, but in stark contrast netted more than any other side on the road (33) – Declan Devine’s men played 17 games at The Oval compared to 21 on their travels.

Jordan Jenkins enjoyed the best top-flight campaign of his career to date, scoring 12 league goals, but the next best was David Fisher with five.

McCann, who plays an important role in the Glens’ backroom staff, believes the arrival of Hoban represented a significant moment.

“It’s what he does in the changing room, the presence he has,” said McCann. “He’s such a professional, such an honest, hard-working guy and the talent he has with it.

"His hold-up play, his intelligence, and he can strike a ball. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do this year.

"It (transfer) came out of nowhere, it all happened so fast. Sometimes that’s a good thing because it doesn’t give other clubs the chance to go ‘hold on, is this guy available?’.

"Fair play to Decky, Paul Millar and Paddy McCourt who got the deal over the line and spoke to Pat because it’s a coup and I think it will be massive for us.

"The guy is just a natural goalscorer and those are hard to come by.

"The thing we probably lacked last season was goals. I think we sat in second for about 15 weeks but when we played certain games and were on top, we just couldn’t get that goal that we needed to get us over the line, get us into Europe and get second.

"Hopefully we’ve addressed that now.”

Alongside Hoban, Devine has also moved to recruit Ryan Cooney, Jordan Stewart, Daniel Larmour, Peter Urminsky and Liam Burt, which came after the loss of Kodi Lyons-Foster to rivals Coleraine and Fuad Sule, who joined Indonesian outfit Persis.

McCann is delighted at the transfer business conducted so far with Glentoran placing an emphasis on proven talent.

"I think it has been good,” he added. “Declan has been working very, very hard with Paul and Paddy trying to identify targets which suit the way Glentoran want to play.

"I believe we have that. We’ve signed Ryan Cooney, an attacking right-back, a six foot seven goalkeeper (Urminsky) to fight it out with Millsy (Andrew Mills) for the number one spot and you’ve Daniel Lamour who is a great defender that has played for the Crues for years.

"We have signed attacking players in Jordan Stewart, Liam Burt, Pat Hoban...these guys have all won trophies.