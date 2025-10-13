Why Irish League manager feels previous Glenavon connection can help new boss Michael O'Connor

Gary Boyle believes Michael O’Connor’s established connection with Glenavon can help him make an impact at Mourneview Park.

O’Connor, who is set to take charge of his first match as Lurgan Blues chief in Tuesday’s Mid-Ulster Cup quarter-final clash against unbeaten Championship leaders Annagh United, finished a successful playing career with the Co Armagh outfit.

Having previously spent time on the books of clubs including Rotherham United, Port Vale and Notts County, ex-Northern Ireland international made over 50 Premiership appearances for Glenavon under Gary Hamilton.

The 38-year-old then moved into assistant manager roles at Newry City, where he served as Boyle’s number two, and Coleraine, and now steps into the hotseat for the first time in his career.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Michael O'Connor has been appointed Glenavon manager. (Photo by Philip Magowan/Press Eye)

Having played for Warrenpoint Town before becoming their manager, Boyle knows how crucial a previous connection with a club, and its fans, is.

Both Mark Ferguson and Andrew Doyle, who have prior Glenavon experience as coach and player respectively, will be part of O’Connor’s backroom team as they look to transform the club’s fortunes.

Glenavon have made the worst start to a Premiership campaign of any team since 1964/65, losing each of their opening 11 league matches.

While stepping into an extremely tough job, Boyle believes knowing what is required at Glenavon will go a long way for O’Connor.

"I do think when times are tough it gives people that reassurance your heart is in the right place, you know the DNA of the club and what supporters want to see,” said Boyle. “With clubs like Glenavon or Warrenpoint, fans want to see a team fully committed and giving their all for the shirt. If performances come, that will start to breed results.

"I know that's what he will instil from day one and he knows what supporters demand from the players. It's a club he knows well and the guys he's bringing with him know the club well too."

Boyle completed his coaching badges alongside O’Connor and was impressed by the impact he made at Newry.

He feels Glenavon have appointed a “top-drawer” coach and always knew O’Connor would one day take on a senior managerial role.

"Absolutely, you knew he had that burning desire to do that,” he added. “He has done it in the correct way in terms of taking coaching roles with younger players and built on that with Newry and Coleraine.

"They were quite successful at Coleraine and built the foundation that Coleraine are seeing now. From January, Coleraine's record has been superb and certainly the players they brought in are still the cornerstone at the minute.