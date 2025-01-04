Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Championship strugglers Newry City are up against the odds in Saturday’s Irish Cup fifth round clash against Carrick Rangers, but manager Darren Mullen says “there is always a shock” in the cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Irish Cup is a big competition,” he told the club’s media channel. “We’re not most people’s favourites to go and win it.

“Most people would expect Carrick to win it, but there is always a shock, so why not us? We’ll do our homework on Carrick; obviously with Stephen [Baxter] in, they are going to be hard to beat. They have a good squad which Stuart [King] assembled, so it’s going to be difficult.

“But we’ll go there with no fear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry City manager Darren Mullen. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

Newry have a remarkably good record at Taylors Avenue, winning their last three league meetings against Carrick Rangers at the venue without conceding a goal.

They triumphed 2-0 over Carrick in one of Darren Mullen’s final games of his first stint with James Teelan scoring a brace.

Last season, Newry only won four times as they were relegated, but two of those were away to Carrick Rangers.

Gary Boyle picked up his first win as manager with Lorcan Forde and Daragh Owens getting on the scoresheet. Then, filling in for suspended manager Barry Gray, Dermot McVeigh was on the sideline when Newry defeated Carrick 1-0 with Fra McCaffrey netting the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Newry City ended Carrick Rangers’ BetMcLean Cup run last season, winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw – also at Taylors Avenue.

The stadium even has huge historical significance for Newry City as it is the venue where they sealed their fourth promotion in five years and returned to the top flight in 2018 – defeating Carrick in the two-legged promotion/relegation play-off.

However, present form goes against Newry who have won just one of their last 11 league games. Despite that, Mullen says a major result could provide a real momentum spark for his side – who announced the arrivals of Jamie Doran and Lorcan Donnelly on loan from Glenavon and Glentoran respectively on Thursday evening.

“It’s very difficult to keep positivity going when you’re down around the bottom of the league,” he added. “As manager, there is only so much that I can say or do to keep the lads’ heads up.