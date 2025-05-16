“He always has that chance of producing something out of nothing, because he’s so hungry to score goals.

Wigan Athletic, Luton Town and Reading are reportedly amongst the clubs interested in making a move for former Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale after his impressive debut campaign at Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County.

Hale left Solitude for an undisclosed fee as a Reds legend last summer with his final contribution being an Irish Cup final brace which sealed the club’s first competition success in 45 years.

The 26-year-old has since gone on to score 11 goals in 35 top-flight appearances for Ross County, including a late equaliser in Wednesday’s draw against Dundee which kept their safety hopes alive.

Don Cowie’s side currently sit 11th heading into the season’s final fixture at home to Motherwell on Sunday, which they’ll have to win and hope Dundee are beaten by relegated St Johnstone to avoid a play-off.

Hale’s form this term has also earned international recognition with the former Larne striker called into Michael O’Neill’s senior Northern Ireland squad for the first time in March – he was an unused substitute against both Switzerland and Sweden.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has now reported that multiple clubs in England are chasing Hale’s signature, but any move would likely require a healthy fee after he penned a three-year contract at the Staggies last July.

Wigan, Luton and Reading will all be plying their trade in League One next season and the addition of Hale could bolster promotion hopes.

Hale has been a proven goalscorer throughout his career, netting 37 times across 86 appearances for Larne before firing in another 51 in 82 outings at Cliftonville.

He’s continued that trend in Dingwall and County boss Cowie was full of praise for Hale after his crucial midweek contribution.

“Ronan showed unbelievable composure and conviction to stick a really important penalty away,” Cowie told the club’s media channel. “I thought he was really good again.

"In the first half he was very unlucky when he hits the bar, and he had a good opportunity in the second half which he didn’t take, but you always know he’s going to keep going.

“He always has that chance of producing something out of nothing, because he’s so hungry to score goals.

"For him to step up in the manner in which he did is great credit to him, and it’s a huge goal for us.”

Hale was linked with moves to Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Peterborough United and Wrexham in January 2024 before joining Ross County later that year.

He received high praise from Cliftonville legend Joe Gormley after his Irish Cup final heroics with the Reds’ record goalscorer predicting he’d be a hit across the water.

"I said to Ronan it's a pleasure playing with you...if I'm playing with Ronan Hale next season there's something wrong,” Gormley said last May following an extra-time triumph over Linfield. “If someone doesn't take a punt on Ronan Hale they must be blind.

"See that first goal he scored, he does that week in, week out in training. You want to see this guy in training...he's incredible.