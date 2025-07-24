'Will he be the last one? Who knows' - Jim Ervin happy with Ballymena United squad but leaves door open for further business

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin admits he’s happy with his current squad after adding Ali Gould this week – but has left the door open for further arrivals ahead of the new season.

Ervin has overseen an impressive transfer window with the likes of Daire O’Connor, Matthew Clarke and David Toure all joining the club, while Scottish defender Gould is the latest new recruit following a successful trial period.

The 19-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Motherwell before joining English Championship outfit Watford in 2023, gaining senior experience during loans with Kings Langley and Potters Bar.

Ballymena’s pre-season preparations have seen them travel to Scotland and Dublin alongside taking on friendlies against fellow Irish League sides ahead of kicking off their Premiership schedule away to Glenavon on August 9.

They’ll be back on the road again this weekend, making the trip to League of Ireland high-flyers Shamrock Rovers, and Ervin feels it’s important to face different tests prior to a relentless campaign.

"You have to mix it up,” he told the club’s media channel. “You never know what type of team you're going to face throughout the season, whether teams sit in or come out and attack, cup games - you need to be prepared and for the guys to be mentally tuned in.

"We've had a really good mix of fixtures so far from PIL (Premier Intermediate League) teams, being at Kilmarnock, down south and we'll be back this weekend for Shamrock Rovers, so really good tests. There's a lot to be looking forward to."

Gould featured for Watford’s U21 side before departing Vicarage Road earlier this summer and spent time with the Sky Blues in hope of gaining a contract, which he has now earned after impressing Ervin.

Ervin’s squad is taking shape nicely as Ballymena look to build on last season’s ninth-placed Premiership finish and the former Linfield defender doesn’t know if there’ll be further business conducted this summer.

"We've had Ali in the last number of weeks, running our eye over him,” said Ervin. “He's a good young pro and has shown he's up for the challenge.

"He's gelled really well and has settled in quickly and he has a lot more to offer.

"We're pleased to get him over the line. Will he be the last one? Who knows. We're pretty happy with what we have and we continue to look forward."

Gould is excited by the prospect of taking a first permanent step into men’s football with Ballymena and feels his game will be suited to playing in the Premiership.