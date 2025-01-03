Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Peter Campbell is drawing fresh confidence entering the new year from his return to an old favourite at Glenavon.

Having scored in December wins over Crusaders, Portadown and Ballymena, the Lurgan Blues have enjoyed a climb clear of the Premiership relegation zone following the November appointment of manager Paddy McLaughlin.

As a result, Campbell and Glenavon can switch focus to kicking off 2025 this weekend with Irish Cup progress past Dundela at Mourneview Park bolstered by a climb in confidence levels on top of increased points and plaudits.

Campbell has been at the heart of that upturn by the Lurgan Blues – from a position wide on the left wing.

Glenavon's Peter Campbell (left). (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Previous Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell, in a bid to bolster the club’s goals return, turned to the playmaker across a number of attacking positions but without the end product currently delivered by the 27-year-old.

"Before I was being played on the right, in a 10 or as a striker at times but I think my main position, and where I'm best, is on the left,” said Campbell. "That's where Paddy has been playing me and, hopefully, I've turned a corner...plus I think the extra night of training each week is a benefit.

"I just feel more confident on the left and feel better overall going out every match like I'm going to perform, I had never really played in those other positions before so was trying to learn as I was going along.

"Now I'm back on the left I feel like I know what I'm doing when I get the ball, the movements just feel natural, in those other positions it felt strange and I was trying to adapt.

"I don't want to make it sound like excuses...but it's a confidence game and now I feel like I'm going to do something every time I get the ball.

"Even as a team, we knew we had the players but confidence was down and now Paddy has come in he has helped to put that confidence back in the squad.

"I think everyone is performing to a high level now and it's about keeping that going and keeping the mentality strong to push on."

But Campbell delivered a warning over Glenavon finding first-grade form before the clash with second-tier Dundela in the Irish Cup.

“We must also adopt the same mentality and approach to the Irish Cup tie by continuing to work as hard as we have been in the league games,” he said. "With Dundela, we can certainly expect a tough challenge and they're sitting third in the Championship for a reason as a good side…we will have to match the same levels of work-rate as in the other recent positive performances.”

This afternoon’s Mourneview Park meeting will offer a chance for the Glenavon football family to pay collective tribute to Adrian Teer following the death on New Year’s Eve of the former chairman.

"It was very sad to hear...he was the first person I met, along with Gary Hamilton (manager), when I signed for Glenavon (in 2020),” said Campbell. "Adrian was a great man and it's such a loss to everyone…even on training nights he would have been there, he was so devoted.