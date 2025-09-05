'Winning is all that matters' to Glentoran star who hopes it's 'the start of a big season'

Glentoran striker Pat Hoban admits “winning is all that matters to me” and hopes scoring his first goals for the East Belfast club is only a sign of things to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoban was a headline arrival at The Oval this summer from Derry City, where he finished last term as the League of Ireland Premier Division’s top scorer for the fourth time in his career.

The 34-year-old, who won three league titles with Dundalk and also enjoyed spells in England, had seen his involvement at the start of this term limited due to injury, but he’s beginning to show signs of returning to top form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoban made his debut during last weekend’s Premiership draw against Carrick Rangers, coming off the bench with 35 minutes to play, and started in Tuesday’s Co Antrim Shield triumph over Ards as the Glens continued their unbeaten run.

Glentoran striker Pat Hoban netted twice in a midweek Co Antrim Shield win over Ards. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

He put Declan Devine’s men ahead after only six minutes and doubled their advantage before half-time, marking his first strikes since making a move to the Irish League.

Devine will be hoping there’s more where that came from ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ballymena United and Hoban is determined to play his part in delivering success at The Oval.

“My focus is very simple,” he said. “I want to play games, score goals and help this team lift trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is what drives me every day and it is why I came to Glentoran.

“From my very first conversation with Declan and Paddy (McCourt), they spoke about the ambition of bringing trophies back to this club and rewarding the Glentoran fans. That really struck a chord with me because I am at a stage of my career where winning is all that matters.

“What excites me most is that everyone in the dressing room shares that same mentality. From the players to the staff, everyone is pulling in the same direction and that gives me huge confidence about what we can achieve together.”

Hoban sits atop Dundalk’s goalscoring charts after netting 150 times and he has netted more than 200 throughout his career, which included time across the water at Oxford United and Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His priority has never changed with goals the main motivating factor and after a frustrating period, Hoban’s looking to deliver the goods.

"As a new signing all you want to do is get out there, play football and show people what you can bring to the team and I hate being injured more than anything,” he added. “It was tough sitting on the sidelines and watching, but at the same time the lads have been outstanding.

"The way we have started the season, unbeaten and right up at the top of the table, speaks volumes about the quality in this squad.

“To be back involved now feels fantastic. Coming on against Carrick at the weekend gave me a real buzz just to be back on the pitch, but to then make my first start on Tuesday and score twice was exactly what I have been working towards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a striker, goals are your bread and butter, they are what you thrive on and putting the ball in the back of the net is why I have been brought here.