Winning mentality key for Kenny Shiels

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of tonight’s qualifier in Luxembourg Shiels spoke of his desire to instil a “winning mentality” in the squad to compete with the big guns in the women’s game.

“For too long Northern Ireland have accepted defeat,” Shiels told the Irish FA website.

“I want to come across to the girls and share the emotions that it’s not good enough losing to England, or it’s not good enough losing to Norway or Austria.

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve had that experience and now we have to start getting into more attacking movements and giving it a go.

“We are in a very privileged position to do something for our country.

“We want to use this vehicle to not just get the girls to improve, but to improve the mindset of a winning mentality. That’s what we have got to have.

“If we have everybody with a winning mentality then the process will become so much easier.”

Wins over Luxembourg tonight and Latvia on Tuesday as they bring the curtain down on their group games would help boost future qualification bids.

“I would say it’s more important than the actual Euros itself,” Shiels said.

“We’re in a World Cup process, we get our coefficient points from the games that we play, and it’s important that we capitalise on that.

“We have got to get inside the top 27. If we do that it will help the next process which is actually the Euros draw. I want to be in that number three seed.”

Shiels, who is already without Simone Magill and Rachel Furness, will be without Lauren Wade after she rolled her ankle in training although the manager is hopeful she may be available for Tuesday.