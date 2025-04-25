Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Northern Ireland international Derek Dougan has had his legacy in club football with Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrated on a special anniversary of his final appearance with the English outfit.

​This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of Dougan’s last time sporting the ‘Old Gold’ colours following over 320 games and 123 goals for Wolves.

A special feature on the Wolverhampton Wanderers official club website to mark the occasion highlighted how a crowd of 34,875 in Molineux watched Dougan step off the substitutes’ bench to face Leeds United in April 1975.

He remains the club’s European record holder for most appearances and most goals.

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of Belfast-born Derek Dougan's final Wolves appearance. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

The Belfast-born centre-forward won an Irish Cup with Distillery before leaving Northern Ireland for Portsmouth as a teenager in 1957 on a £4,000 transfer fee.

Dougan’s international career included a senior debut in the 1958 World Cup and time as Northern Ireland captain across 43 caps and eight goals.

Former England international Mike Bailey was quoted in the Wolves website feature with a warm tribute to Dougan: “Legend isn’t too strong a word to describe Derek.

"He was a big-game player too - the bigger the better for him and he really came alive in our European games.”

Dougan’s roll of honour with Wolves included trophy wins in the League Cup and Texaco Cup, plus UEFA Cup runner-up medal, across a successful spell during the early 1970s.