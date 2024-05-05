Women's Premiership all set for big kick-off
Northern Ireland Football League officials have reported a 66 per cent rise in attendances across the past 12 months with over 15,000 fans turning out in support of the 2023 campaign and viewership figures for online highlights hitting a record 1.3-million.
“The excitement has been building for months, and we’re finally ready to kick off another eagerly anticipated Sports Direct Women’s Premiership season,” said Gerard Lawlor, the NIFL chief executive. “The league has been constantly growing and has now become one of the biggest sporting competitions for females here, so we are committed to continuing that growth and increasing our audience to provide fans with more access than ever to the abundance of talent on show across all our clubs.”
Glentoran Women finished 2023 unbeaten on the march to the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership title and open the champions’ defence on Sunday against Crusaders Strikers at The Blanchflower Stadium.
Cliftonville Ladies’ bid to capture the crown from Glentoran Women will begin on the road to Dungannon’s Stangmore Park against Mid Ulster Ladies.
Newly-promoted Lisburn Rangers’ top-flight opener will be away to Derry City Women at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Larne Women host Lisburn Ladies in the nine-team division. Linfield Women will wait until Friday, May 10 to start the league season away to Lisburn Ladies.
“After a successful first year sponsoring the Sports Direct NIFL Women’s Premiership, we are excited & looking forward to kicking the new season off this weekend,” said Leonard Brassel, managing director of Sports Direct Ireland
The matchday one Sports Direct Women’s Premiership fixtures are as follows: (Sunday, May 5) – Derry City Women v Lisburn Rangers (3PM), Larne Women v Lisburn Ladies (3PM), Glentoran Women v Crusaders Strikers (4PM), Mid Ulster Ladies v Cliftonville Ladies (5PM).
