A full Friday night of Sports Direct Women's Premiership action produced victories for Glentoran Women, Cliftonville Ladies, Linfield Women and Lisburn Rangers.

Glentoran hit four goals without reply past Derry City Women at the Blanchflower Stadium to move back to the top of the table.

Rachel Rogan broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, with Glentoran's lead being doubled soon after when the unfortunate Kaci Deery turned the ball into her own net whilst sliding in to attempt to turn Mia Moore's cross behind for a corner.

Jessica Foy added to the home advantage early in the second half from inside the six yard box after connecting with Nadene Caldwell's left-sided cross before, on the hour, Rogan bagged her second of the evening from Aimee Kerr's delivery into the area.

Two Caitlin McGuinness goals midway through the second half saw Cliftonville get the better of Lisburn Ladies at the Bluebell Stadium.

Scoreless at the break, the Reds came closest to seizing the advantage when Naomi McLaughlin's in-swinging effort came back off the far post.

The deadlock was broken on 67 minutes, however, when McGuinness connected with Abbie Magee's low cross to beat Zara Maguire with a composed finish.

Then, three minutes after that, McGuinness found the net again after breaking clear of the defence to fire past the onrushing keeper.

Eve Reilly hit four goals as Linfield swept to a comprehensive defeat of Larne Women at Inver Park.

The Blues moved in front as early as the third minute when Rhianna Breen knocked the ball over the head of the home keeper after a mistake at the back.

Hannah Doherty added a second after a quarter-of-an-hour with a powerful 25-yard left-foot strike into the top corner before Mia Fitzsimmons made it 3-0 with a 28th minute header from Charlotte Havern's corner.

Reilly opened her account soon after when she chased down a ball over the top to take it around the keeper and into the net.

Havern continued the scoring soon after with a free-kick on the right edge of the area into the top corner, with Reilly doubling her tally just before the break.

Hollie Johnston pulled one back for Larne on 72 minutes with a chip over the visiting keeper, but goals in the final ten minutes from Alexandra Clarke and another couple of Reilly saw Linfield run out very much on top.

Goals from Faye Loughran and Caoimhe Gelston Mulholland helped Lisburn Rangers to a two-goal victory over Crusaders Strikers at Seaview.

The Crues went into the game on top of the table, but came up against a Rangers side on a high from victory over Shamrock Rovers in the All Island Cup last weekend.