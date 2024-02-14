Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project, which is set to cost around £673,000 in total, received £396,000 from the IFA and UK Government while the local council contributed £132,000 and the Comrades have taken out a loan of £145,000.

Other Irish League clubs that are set to benefit from the IFA/Government investment, which aims to improve and refurbish facilities to create a better grassroots football infrastructure foundation, includes Crusaders, Coleraine and Newry City.

With future plans also including the construction of a new two-storey clubhouse which will act as a community, health and well-being hub, Robert Fleck, Business Development Director at Ballyclare Comrades, says it’s an “exciting time” for the club.

Councillor Vera McWilliam, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, Robert Fleck, Business Development Director at Ballyclare Comrades FC, Councillor Michael Stewart, Councillor Helen Magill and Ballyclare Primary School pupil, Olivia Mawhinney.

“This is an exciting time for the club,” he said. “Over the last six years, we’ve grown from a traditional men’s football team into a community based club with over 550 members made up of boys and girls, men and women, ranging in age from 5 to 35.

"In addition, the club also has over 50 coaches and support staff. We’re thankful that the Council has come on board to support this badly needed development, which will have a positive impact on Ballyclare and the surrounding areas.

“Last year we installed new floodlights and with other work we have brought the ground capacity up to 3,349. We are hopeful that the new 3G pitch scheduled to be completed by spring 2024 will help attract high profile games into the Borough.”

