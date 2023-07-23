News you can trust since 1737
Wycombe Wanderers see off competition to secure loan deal for Northern Ireland striker Dale Taylor from Nottingham Forest

Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield says he has been tracking Northern Ireland striker Dale Taylor for “a long time” and is delighted to secure his services on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.
By Johnny Morton
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 20:35 BST- 1 min read

The 19-year-old, who progressed through the Linfield academy before making the move to Forest in 2020, scored five goals in 20 League One appearances for Burton Albion last season and is now set to spend the 2023/24 campaign in the third-tier of English football with Wycombe.

Taylor has earned three international caps and was involved in Northern Ireland’s recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against Denmark and Kazakhstan, coming off the bench for cameos in both matches.

He hasn’t made a senior appearance for Forest but was on their pre-season tour to Spain this month where they took on Valencia and Levante.

Northern Ireland striker Dale Taylor with Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield after joining on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest. PIC: Wycombe WanderersNorthern Ireland striker Dale Taylor with Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield after joining on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest. PIC: Wycombe Wanderers
“Dale is a player I’ve been tracking for a long time and I know there were a lot of clubs at this level trying to bring him in, so it’s a fantastic signing for us and I’m delighted that we’ve got it done,” said Bloomfield. “He scored against us back in March and I went up to Burton to watch him against Cambridge in April.

"He showed me all the attributes of a player I wanted in my team and we’ve been chasing him ever since.

“Scott Mitchell (Head of Player Recruitment) has helped open doors for us and we have a strong relationship with Nottingham Forest, both of which have helped us get the deal over the line and we’re really excited to see what he can do for us this season.”

