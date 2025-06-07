'You want to play every minute' - Dylan Boyle rewarded for Coleraine consistency with special recognition
Boyle, a signing from derby rivals Ballymena last summer, clocked up 43 games in the Bannsiders midfield on his way to winning the ‘Player of the Year’ prize.
As voted on the colerainefc.com website, Boyle finished in front of Matthew Shevlin and Charles Dunne to collect the individual crown.
“Personal accolades are not usually something I pick up but for me to win an award like this in my first season is really pleasing - so I'd like to thank everyone who voted,” said Boyle on the official club website following the announcement of the winner. "I'm disappointed with how the season ended with the play-off final (loss to Cliftonville) but it's always nice to pick up personal accolades.
"I'm really pleased to have played the amount of games that I did and hopefully long may that continue.
"As a player, you want to play every minute and I'm delighted to be given that opportunity but it's now about getting a good pre-season under my belt and kicking on again.
"A massive thank you to the supporters for their warm welcome and who turned out in their large numbers for all our games last season."
The award was presented to Boyle by sponsors Tim Hortons Breakfast Club and Coleraine also offer thanks to Causeway Engraving & Trophies.
