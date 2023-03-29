Youngest Irish League player of the past 13 years looking up after rediscovering love for football

Aged just 15 years and 57 days, McIlmail was introduced as a substitute against Carrick Rangers in February 2016 and two months later made a first Danske Bank Premiership start during their 1-0 defeat to Linfield at Mourneview Park.

That maiden appearance put the former Northern Ireland youth international top of the league’s young gun list – a position from which he hasn’t been moved since – but now aged 22 at Northern Amateur Football League Division 1A outfit Abbey Villa, McIlmail is rediscovering his love for football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving from the Lurgan Blues – where he didn’t make another senior appearance – to Linfield before spells at Ards, H&W Welders, PSNI and Donaghadee prior to signing for the Adams Park club last summer in their search for attacking reinforcements, he’s starting to find his feet again after scoring five in his last five league outings, including a brace against second-placed Kilmore Rec.

Alex McIlmail in action for Glenavon against Linfield aged 15

"Last season I was at Donaghadee having been at Irish League and Championship clubs before but I was getting bored of football and falling out of love for the game,” he explained. “I went to play with my mates at Donaghadee and I found the love for it again so wanted to start competing at a higher level.

"Abbey Villa are a local club at a high standard in the Amateur League so I thought ‘why not?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was in around a couple of teams and I wasn't enjoying football, playing or going to training or anything. At Donaghadee it clicked again and made me want to play as high as I can.

"Maybe Abbey Villa isn't the highest standard I could play at the minute but maybe in the future I'll get there again.

"I was at clubs like Welders, PSNI and I was sitting on the bench most games and maybe playing for the reserves - I just wasn't enjoying it.

"Just to get that competitive edge back again is great. I'm enjoying competing again and playing in a tough league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the minute I'm scoring a lot but at the start it wasn't so good. I was just settling into a new team so I wasn't scoring as much as I wanted to but now it's clicking."

McIlmail was a young member of a Glenavon side that finished third in the 2015/16 season and played alongside the likes of Mark Sykes, Joel Cooper, Rhys Marshall and Bobby Burns.

With talent comes expectation – especially someone with the ability to make their debut at 15 – but McIlmail praised manager Gary Hamilton for the way he dealt with everything.

"I've seen a few other young players coming through but to hold that record is still amazing,” he said. “I didn't think at the time I would still be holding it when I was 22!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I absolutely loved it. Windy (Paul) Millar and Gary Hamilton were there at the time and I was still very, very young at 15 but was in and around the first team and getting that experience. I was playing 20s most weeks but I really enjoyed it.

"I felt ready. Gary and Windy put me at ease when I did come on and I felt very relaxed. It was at the end of the season when kids get the chance with not much to play for but even still it was an amazing opportunity with a big crowd.

"He's (Hamilton) quality. People can see that with the fact he is bringing young players into the team and he's trusting young players to come in and do well for him.

"He's brilliant. Of course (there’s pressure) - you're young and don't want to make any mistakes or anything like that. Them two put you at ease very quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sykesy, Joel Cooper was there, Daniel Kearns, Rhys Marshall - it was a really young team. Those players were unbelievable to learn off and work with and Eoin Bradley was there too. Just to learn off him being a striker was great for me.”

McIlmail’s full focus is now on helping Abbey Villa gain promotion to the Premier Division (they trail Kilmore Rec by eight points but have four games in hand) while continuing to challenge himself.

"Abbey Villa are pushing very hard here for promotion,” he added. “We're a couple of points behind Rosemount who are pushing for second as well.

"Dromara Village will win the league but it's between us and Rosemount maybe to get second. We're working hard and have the belief that we can go and get promotion, so hopefully we can do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad