Charles, 20, is a key part of the youth movement bringing a new energy to the Green and White Army as the torch is passed to the next generation.

The Southampton player was arguably Northern Ireland's most consistent performer during last year's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign while anchoring midfield in the absence of the injured Steven Davis.

And with Davis now retired and currently part of O'Neill's backroom staff, Charles is ready to step up and take ownership in the centre of the pitch.

"I wouldn't say (it changes the mindset)," Charles said. "I would say it's different in that I've been here longer so I've got to step up more, become one of the senior players which I want to be, so go out there and try to win, even in the friendlies, I think that's really important...

"A bit of pressure is good in my opinion. It makes me better than if there was no pressure at all. I think it's important for the young players, when they do come into the side, there's no point in being shy, you've got to go on the pitch and do your stuff. That's pretty much it."

When O'Neill returned to the manager's job in December 2022, he had hoped his old guard had one more successful qualifying campaign in them, but injuries then robbed him of a string of key players.

Now the job is to mould a new side out of a fresh crop of players with an eye not only on the Nations League campaign to come in the second half of the year, but also next year's World Cup qualifiers.

There were plenty of encouraging signs in Friday's 1-1 friendly draw away to Romania, and Northern Ireland fans will hope to see more when they face Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday.

"I feel like us young ones coming through, just to give fans what they deserve...the fans travel everywhere, even to Kazakhstan (last September)," Charles said.

"For us, we've got a responsibility to get to major tournaments, to win games in the Nations League, that's the main thing, pushing for those major tournaments."

Charles has taken major steps forward for both club and country. Having come through the academy at Manchester City, last summer he left his boyhood club to join Southampton in search of regular first-team football.

This season he has made 33 appearances for the Saints as they target promotion back to the Premier League, and Charles has felt the benefits in terms of his development.

"The physicality and tempo of first-team football is so much different," he said. "It's good to be in and around that every day in training and I feel like my game has improved throughout the season.

"(The Championship) is so physical, so tough, every game is hard. Every game can be different as well.