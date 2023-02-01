Your guide to every January move in the Danske Bank Premiership
It was a busy month for teams in the Danske Bank Premiership as some try to keep their title challenge on track and others have sights set on remaining in the league.
Deadline Day was action-packed with Glentoran adding striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe to their ranks while Glenavon made one of the highest profile moves by bringing in Jordan Stewart on loan from Linfield.
Niall McGinn was arguably the headline signing of the window, joining Glentoran from Scottish Championship outfit Dundee and the Northern Ireland international has scored four in four games, including a league hat-trick against Dungannon Swifts.
It can be hard to keep track of all the comings and goings, so here’s your guide to every transfer that happened in January at top-flight clubs.
Ballymena United
Ins: Robbie McVarnock (Newington).
Outs: Conor Keeley (Drogheda), Caolan Loughran (Loughgall), David Parkhouse (Cliftonville, loan), Paul McElroy (Portadown).
Carrick Rangers
Ins: Nedas Maciulatis (Loughgall), Jamal Dupree (Derriaghy), James McLaughlin (Coleraine, loan)
Outs: Peter McKiernan, Aodhan Gillen (both Dundela)
Cliftonville
Ins: Gerard Doherty (Finn Harps), David Parkhouse (Ballymena United, loan), Donal Rocks (recalled from loan at Newry)
Outs: Gerard Storey, Stephen McGuinness (both Annagh United, loan), Fynn Talley (Brighton, end of loan)
Coleraine
Ins: Eamon Fyfe (Dundela), Andrew Scott (Larne), Sean Carlin (Maiden City).
Outs: Evan McLaughlin (end of loan, Derry City), Cathar Friel (Portadown, loan), Aaron Canning (Portadown), James McLaughlin (Carrick Rangers, loan).
Crusaders
Ins: Cameron Stewart (Ipswich Town, loan).
Outs: Aidan Steele (Ards, loan), Johnny McMurray (Warrenpoint Town), McCauley Snelgrove (recalled by Hull City).
Dungannon Swifts
Ins: Jordan Jenkins (Glentoran, loan), Dylan King (returned from loan, Institute), Joe Moore (free agent).
Outs: Ben Gallagher (Dergview, loan), Brendan Barr (returned to Derry City).
Glenavon
Ins: Aaron Rogers (Annagh United), Jordan Stewart (Linfield, loan)
Outs: Conor Scannell (Ards), Josh Doyle (Bluebell United), Michael Glynn (returned to Derry City, went to Larne), Sean Jones-Carey (returned to Shamrock Rovers).
Glentoran
Ins: Niall McGinn (Dundee), Ciaron O’Connor (returned from loan at Newry City), Alex Henderson (Airdrieonians), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (free agent).
Outs: Jordan Jenkins (Dungannon Swifts, loan), Alistair Roy (Morton, loan), Johnny Russell, Bailey Locke (both Dundela, loan), Kirk McLaughlin (Loughgall, loan).
Larne
Ins: Jamie Pardington (Grimsby Town), B.J Banda (Ballinamallard), Joe Thomson, Michael Glynn (both Derry City), Andy Ryan (Hamilton).
Outs: Ben Doherty (Derry City), Andrew Scott (Coleraine), Dylan Sloan, Matthew Lusty (both Newry City, loan).
Linfield
Ins: Max Haygarth (free agent), Ryan McKay, Rhys Annett (both Dundela).
Outs: Jordan Stewart (Glenavon, loan).
Newry City
Ins: Dylan Sloan, Matthew Lusty (both Larne, loan), Olajuwon Adeyemo (free agent).
Outs: Donal Rocks (recalled by Cliftonville), Ciaran O’Connor (recalled by Glentoran).
Portadown
Ins: Paul McElroy (Ballymena United), Bennie Igiehon (Dundela), Matthew Walker (Institute), Cathar Friel (Coleraine, loan), Aaron Canning (Coleraine), Mastny Ondrej (Man Utd, loan), Alan O’Sullivan (Warrenpoint Town, loan), Aaron Harkin.
Outs: Jordan Jenkins (recalled by Glentoran, loaned to Dungannon), Ronan Burns (Annagh United, loan), Igor Rutkowski (Knockbreda, loan), Jonah Mitchell (Dundela, loan), Gledis Cakaj, Jack Ovens (both Dollingstown, loan), Harry Anderson, Katlego Mashigo, Ruadhán McKenna (all released), Leo Donnellan (contract terminated by mutual consent), Howard Beverland.