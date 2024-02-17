Glentoran manager Warren Feeney enjoying Saturday's 8-2 win over Newry City at the Oval. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

The Glens bounced back from back-to-back home draws with Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers by firing eight goals past top-flight basement side Newry City in Saturday’s 8-2 triumph.

O’Connor left the Oval with the match ball in recognition of his treble – with Feeney revealing an interesting conversation around his talented playmaker during the post-match review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Daire's a very good player,” said Feeney on BBC Radio Ulster. "He looked over at me about his left foot - he scored two today with his left foot – because probably I get a bit critical of him...sometimes coming on to the pitch and looking to hit 30- or 40-yard passes with his left foot.

"I’ve said to him 'two things for me, your left foot's for the six-yard box or stepping out of a taxi!'.

"He scored two goals today in or around there (the box)...his third goal was excellent, a toe poke's a hard skill, it took the keeper by surprise.

"He's got good energy and it was pleasing today when every single one of the boys was firing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeney also viewed strikers David Fisher and Junior sharing spots on the scoresheet as an added bonus behind the three points.

"It's always nice when you get different goalscorers but it's always nice when your strikers are scoring,” said Feeney, a former Northern Ireland international striker. "Obviously big Fisher handed the penalty over for Junior, which I can tell you that wouldn't have been me!

"But they're good mates, they live together and if scoring goals it's always pleasing.”

Fisher finished with a brace and Bobby Burns was also on target, alongside substitute Charlie Lindsay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pleasing obviously off the back of disappointing results (two previous draws),” said Feeney. "I've said to the players all week 'you weren't beat...but it's both boxes'.

"Today we were clinical in the box.

"Disappointed with the goals we conceded but when you're scoring goals like we did today it always makes it easier.

"We haven't been bad, I've backed our boys (and) on any game we'll take anyone on.

"But it's the consistency we've got to find better.

"You've got to be challenging every year, you can't be having periods in seasons where you drop off and get too far behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got good players here, I've said that we've got to start changing the mentality, we're getting there.

"They went about it the right way today.”