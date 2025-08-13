Crusaders chief Declan Caddell hopes to have former Rangers youngster Kieran McKechnie back involved in the near future – but has revealed three of his stars are facing an extended period on the sideline through injury.

McKechnie is one of four Scottish players who made a summer move to Seaview alongside Fraser Bryden, Adam Brooks and Elliot Dunlop, and had impressed throughout pre-season.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Arbroath after helping them win the Scotland League One title last term, missed Saturday’s Premiership opener against Carrick Rangers due to injury but is expected back in the next couple of weeks.

McKechnie came through the youth ranks at Ibrox before moving onto Queen of the South, where he racked up over 70 league appearances and his return will add further quality to Crusaders’ squad.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

While McKechnie will soon be at Caddell’s disposal once again, Harry Jewitt-White, Ross Clarke and Jacob Blaney are expected to miss months of the new campaign in a major blow to the North Belfast club.

Former Portsmouth youngster Jewitt-White scored twice in 28 league outings last term while Clarke would add crucial experience to a youthful side having enjoyed success at both Linfield and Crusaders.

Blaney was one of the club’s top performers during his maiden Irish League campaign and recently signed a contract extension.

Finley Thorndike, who scored on debut, was forced off in Saturday’s opener but it’s hoped his issue isn’t serious.

"We had to take Finley off, he took a knock about five minutes in and he nursed his way through it, he ended up scoring, but he didn’t look himself so we had to make that change and get him off,” Caddell told CruesTV. "Kieran McKechnie should be back within a week or two so it’ll be good to get him back.

"He started pre-season like a house on fire, he was really impressive, but we lost him for the last couple of weeks so it’ll be good to get him back.

"Harry Jewitt-White, Ross Clarke and Jacob Blaney are more long-term. In terms of the time they’ll be back, you’re talking months, so it’s not ideal or the news you want going into a new season, but we have to manage and get on with it.”

Crusaders led 3-0 after 32 minutes with three summer signings getting on the scoresheet, but they ultimately went on to lose 4-3 as Jack Scott’s last-gasp penalty secured full points for Stephen Baxter’s men.

Caddell has conducted shrewd business throughout the transfer window and has backed his new stars to make an impact in the Irish League.

"I think the market over here is majorly over-inflated,” he said. "In terms of ways of playing football here...some are part-time, some are full-time, and some of the wage demands means you have to do things a bit differently.

"We're taking a chance on these boys that are coming for a stepping stone to showcase what they can do for the next step of their career, and I'm all behind it.

"Probably the most frustrating thing for me and I listen to podcast and read columns…maybe it’s a wee bit of lazy journalism, that you know, it’s a case of who these players are.

"Yet in the first 35 minutes you are now here talking about them – which I knew would happen.