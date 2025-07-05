Mourners - including Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley (front left) - after the funeral of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva held at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in the town of Gondomar near Porto. (Photo by PA Wire).

Diogo Jota’s wife and family have been joined by Liverpool players for the funeral of the forward and his brother in Portugal following their death in a car crash in Spain.

The father-of-three, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the accident, died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The coffins of Jota and Silva were carried into Igreja Matriz de Gondomar church in the town of Gondomar near Porto on Saturday morning, followed by mourners.

A church bell tolled and crowds applauded as the brothers’ coffins were carried into the church, followed by mourners, some with their arms around each other.

Others seen arriving at the church included Reds manager Arne Slot, captain Virgil van Dijk and team-mates including Andy Robertson, Northern Ireland’s Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez.

Also at the funeral for the Portugal international were his national team-mates Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City, Joao Felix and Renato Veiga of Chelsea, Nelson Semedo from Wolves, Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves, as well as former Liverpool player Fabinho, Porto president Andre Villas-Boas and Portugal manager Roberto Martinez.

Some of the players carried wreaths shaped like football shirts as they arrived at the church.

“They are (have been) really sad days, as you can imagine, but today we have shown we are a very large, but close family,” Martinez told media outside the church, in a short interview broadcast on Sky Sports News.

“We are Portugal, and it was essential for us that (with) Andre Silva and Diogo Jota, we are together and we will always be together and their spirit will be with us forever.

“Thank you very much for your messages, for your support and everything that we have received (from) all over the world. It means a lot and today we are all one football family.”

Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was not able to attend the service for his team-mate.

He wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of their two families: “Usually, I post things that make sense, but today, nothing makes sense!

“Once again, an ocean separates me from “saying goodbye” to someone I love! But I know that I am well represented by my club mates!

“To you, my friend Rute, just know that you will never walk alone, we will be with you as soon as possible!”

Family and friends gathered for the brothers’ wake on Friday, with a queue forming outside the Portuguese chapel.

The brothers’ parents attended the Sao Cosme Chapel, the Capela da Ressurreicao, in Gondomar, with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and Jota’s agent also there.

People held service sheets featuring pictures of both brothers, the largest one showing Jota smiling in his Liverpool shirt and making a heart sign with his hands.

Liverpool postponed the return of their players for pre-season following Jota’s death and players past and present paid tribute to him and his brother on social media.

A sea of floral tributes had been left outside Anfield, with many Liverpool fans and supporters of other clubs looking to pay their respects.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the stadium and all club stores, museums and tours have been closed until Monday, with staff offered wellbeing support.

Jota and Silva were found dead after the car crashed on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday.

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed “a possible speeding incident” was being looked at.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.