Northern Ireland's Nations League game against Iceland postponed due to heavy snow
The fixture was due to be played at Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik.
However, the weather has forced a rethink, with an alternative being sought.
A statement from the KSI, Iceland’s football association, said: “This decision has been made by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), in consultation with KSÍ and the Northern Irish Football Association (IFA).
“The situation and the future are being examined and KSÍ will publish an announcement on its media as soon as the outcome is available.”
The game could potentially be rescheduled for Wednesday, or during the next international window, which runs from the end of November into December.
Further snow is forecast in Reykjavik overnight on Tuesday.
Northern Ireland trail Iceland 2-0 following defeat on Friday at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
Tanya Oxtoby is attempting to secure promotion into League A for the first time.