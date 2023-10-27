All Sections
Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness relishing Nations League double-header with Hungary

Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness is relishing the chance for back-to-back games against Hungary in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.
By Sports Desk
Published 27th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:35 BST
Tanya Oxtoby’s side face their opponents in Gyor on Friday evening (5:15pm kick-off) as the Australian-born manager takes charge of her third game after succeeding Kenny Shiels, who left the role in January.

The return fixture will then take place in Belfast on Tuesday at Seaview (7pm).

Northern Ireland beat Albania 1-0 in their previous fixture last month and the experienced Furness is aiming to maintain the winning momentum against the Hungarians.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Rachel Furness of Northern Ireland walks out prior to the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between Northern Ireland and England at St Mary's Stadium on July 15, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Rachel Furness of Northern Ireland walks out prior to the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between Northern Ireland and England at St Mary's Stadium on July 15, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Rachel Furness of Northern Ireland walks out prior to the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between Northern Ireland and England at St Mary's Stadium on July 15, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

“I think playing them in a double-header gives us a really good starting point,” Furness told the IFA website. “I think that gives us an opportunity to implement our principles.

“I’ve come into this camp with a spring in my step.

“When Tanya came in, with her first two games being two competitive games – that’s difficult from day one. To finish that first block of matches with a win, I think was really positive.”

Furness was on target for Women’s Super League side Bristol City against Arsenal on Sunday and says she has come into the international camp ‘with a spring in my step’.

“I’ve come into this camp with a spring in my step,” she said. “I was really excited to come back in and I’m looking forward to how we are going to play and implement Tanya’s ideas. All the girls are very happy to be back in camp.

“I’m confident at the minute. I feel fit and ready and that’s, you know, credit to Bristol City for getting me in a good place mentally and physically.

“It was great to get on the scoresheet at the weekend. I thought I was going to be more of a squad player this season, but I am not complaining.

“I’m really excited for this week and if given the opportunity to walk out there and represent Northern Ireland again then I’m confident, I’m ready and fingers crossed.”

