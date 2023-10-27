Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness is relishing the chance for back-to-back games against Hungary in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tanya Oxtoby’s side face their opponents in Gyor on Friday evening (5:15pm kick-off) as the Australian-born manager takes charge of her third game after succeeding Kenny Shiels, who left the role in January.

The return fixture will then take place in Belfast on Tuesday at Seaview (7pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland beat Albania 1-0 in their previous fixture last month and the experienced Furness is aiming to maintain the winning momentum against the Hungarians.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Rachel Furness of Northern Ireland walks out prior to the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between Northern Ireland and England at St Mary's Stadium on July 15, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

“I think playing them in a double-header gives us a really good starting point,” Furness told the IFA website. “I think that gives us an opportunity to implement our principles.

“I’ve come into this camp with a spring in my step.

“When Tanya came in, with her first two games being two competitive games – that’s difficult from day one. To finish that first block of matches with a win, I think was really positive.”

Furness was on target for Women’s Super League side Bristol City against Arsenal on Sunday and says she has come into the international camp ‘with a spring in my step’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve come into this camp with a spring in my step,” she said. “I was really excited to come back in and I’m looking forward to how we are going to play and implement Tanya’s ideas. All the girls are very happy to be back in camp.

“I’m confident at the minute. I feel fit and ready and that’s, you know, credit to Bristol City for getting me in a good place mentally and physically.

“It was great to get on the scoresheet at the weekend. I thought I was going to be more of a squad player this season, but I am not complaining.