Northern Ireland’s slim Nations League promotion hopes ended by Iceland
The play-off that was due to take place on Tuesday but had to be rescheduled because of heavy snowfall in Reykjavik ended in a comprehensive loss for Tanya Oxtoby’s side.
Iceland’s 2-0 lead from the first leg in Ballymena was extended in the 32nd minute when Sveindis Jonsdottir fired the opener.
Hlin Eiriksdottir and then Emilia Asgeirsdottir hit the target in the second half to complete the rout.
The 5-0 aggregate defeat means Northern Ireland will stay in League B and lower their seeding for the World Cup qualification draw.