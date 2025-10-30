Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby saw her side lose 5-0 on aggregate over two legs against Iceland. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland collapsed to a 3-0 defeat by Iceland which put an end to their chances of securing promotion to League A of the Nations League.

The play-off that was due to take place on Tuesday but had to be rescheduled because of heavy snowfall in Reykjavik ended in a comprehensive loss for Tanya Oxtoby’s side.

Iceland’s 2-0 lead from the first leg in Ballymena was extended in the 32nd minute when Sveindis Jonsdottir fired the opener.

Hlin Eiriksdottir and then Emilia Asgeirsdottir hit the target in the second half to complete the rout.