Northern Ireland's Tanya Oxtoby hands teenage goalkeepers 'training player' slots around UEFA Women's Nations League camp
The UEFA Women’s Nations League double-header with Romania features an away fixture on Friday before Northern Ireland play host next Tuesday at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park across League B Group 1.
A squad update has confirmed the exit of Rangers Women’s Laura Rafferty due to injury – with Oxtoby turning to Nottingham Forest Women’s Natalie Johnson.
Oxtoby has also offered ‘training player’ slots in the squad to two teenager goalkeepers.
Sixteen-year-old Abbie Smith will feature this week, with Oxtoby describing the move “a brilliant development and great opportunity” for the ex-Crusaders Strikers player who has recently made a switch to Manchester City Women.
It is also planned to call Lisburn Rangers Ladies’ 17-year-old goalkeeper Kate Smith into next week’s panel.
“This helps us see some of the younger generation in action and to see how they assimilate into a high performance elite environment,” said Oxtoby of the ‘training player’ system.
The Northern Ireland boss stated “the mood is optimistic” within the training camp and added: “Laura has sustained an injury, which means that she will stay at her club and look to rehabilitate and get herself back to full fitness. We wish Laura a swift recovery.
“It means Nat Johnson comes into the squad. She has been playing consistently well for her club, so we’re delighted to be able to bring her back in.”
Northern Ireland have been based in Leicester as part of preparations for the Romania fixtures, with Oxtoby’s squad sitting second on three points behind leaders Poland.
Former England international Izzy Christiansen has, once again, joined the Northern Ireland coaching panel for the Leicester City work.
Northern Ireland fly out for Romania on Wednesday.
