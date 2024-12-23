Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Trevor Carson believes has been involved in a "strange" situation in his battle with fellow Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken for the number one spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old Northern Ireland international, who has battled with another knee problem recently, was given the nod over the recent Scotland call-up for the trip to Ibrox in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday, where the Taysiders went down to a Vaclav Cerny goal.

Carson was glad to be between the sticks again and said: "I've said it before as a goalie, it's a horrible position, but I'm just happy to play when I'm called upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it's been a strange, strange situation with me and Jon and it hasn't been easy for either of us.

Trevor Carson on international duty with Northern Ireland in 2022. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

"But when you're a professional footballer at a club like Dundee, you're going to have competition, and you see it at the top level with Man City, with top teams, you need two really good goalkeepers.

"We are lucky. We've got three with Harry (Harrison Sharp) as well.

"But it's just about being ready when you're called upon. And I think both of us would love a run of games and to get a bit of rhythm. So let's see what happens with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in terms of being called upon, obviously there's nothing more frustrating than not playing on a Saturday. So when you get the chance, it's great.

"It's not been easy. but circumstances have sort of dictated. It's no fault of the gaffer.

"I got back in the team and got a couple of games under the belt, then the setback with my knee.

"Then I got back in the team again, and you have Kilmarnock away, and the doctor sort of makes a decision that I can't play on Astroturf so, circumstances have sort of dictated for the gaffer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it's been frustrating. But again, as a goalie, why should we be any different to striker or winger? No one's place is guaranteed.

"So you have to go out and perform a Saturday, and me and Jon know now, if we didn't know at the start of the season, that it's not one mistake and you are out of the team, but you've always got someone breathing down your neck, so you have to be on your game.

"And I think it can only improve us."

Carson is hoping to have done enough to keep his place in Tony Docherty's side, who host Ross County on Boxing Day.

The former St Mirren and Dundee United player said: "Obviously, it's frustrating with my knee, and I felt great after the two games I did play, but a completely different thing came up with my knee, it set me back for a couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we've got that under control now. But in terms of physically, with my knee, it's been plenty of injections and plenty of seeing specialists, but it feels as good as it has for a few years now.